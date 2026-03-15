Amazon Doesn't Want Sellers Listing These Tech Products - Here's Why
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If you are looking to sell or buy tech on Amazon, you should be aware that not everything is given the green light to be listed on the online retail platform. In fact, Amazon has quite an extensive restricted items policy on what is not allowed and why. Anyone caught breaking these rules is subject to penalties from Amazon, the severity of which depend on several factors, including the nature and degree of the offense.
There are two main reasons Amazon won't allow certain tech products to be sold on its site. The first is to guard against promoting items that could be used to break the law in some way. For example, you can't sell cybersecurity or antitrust software that already has a federal ban. You also can't sell products that are meant to bypass cell phone locking, often with the intent to bypass carrier restrictions. Amazon won't let you sell tech that could be considered dangerous, either. For example, you can't sell expired batteries, because such batteries are hazardous since they can catch fire or explode. Similarly, you can't sell the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on Amazon because it was notorious for exploding and hurting those around it.
Amazon can be a great place to buy and sell tech products, but you need to be aware of potential problem areas. Along with keeping an eye on the most returned tech on Amazon, familiarizing yourself with the list of restricted items can help you head off problems. Amazon goes to great lengths to protect itself legally, and these restrictions help extend that protection to sellers and buyers, as well.
Avoid selling these tech products on Amazon
There are always plenty of cool new tech gadgets on Amazon to check out, and you may want to take advantage of certain trends and interests if you are a seller. You must be sure, however, that you aren't listing banned products. Amazon's restricted items policy changes over time, so you should consult that policy for specific information. Even so, some general ideas almost always apply.
For example, you can't sell any products that could either directly or indirectly break certain laws. This includes items that have had serial numbers removed, police radar jammers, products that let you illegally gain access to satellite signals, products like DVD duplicators that let you bypass copyrights, and modified SIM cards. You also can't sell products that don't comply with industry standards, like extension cords that aren't in compliance with federal code 16 CFR 1120.3(d). That regulation means these extension cords have to be a certain width, be properly polarized, meet strain relief requirements, and more.
Amazon also won't let you sell some types of surveillance equipment, specifically those it deems to be legally dubious. That includes wiretapping and bugging products, hacking devices, recording devices meant to look like something else, and other similar items. Selling devices with radio frequencies must comply with regulations on safe frequency levels. Devices that have lasers also must meet certain regulatory standards.
How to make a case for selling a specific product on Amazon
If you are unsure whether a product you want to sell is restricted or not, or feel you have a special case for it to be allowed, there are options for you. You need to gather any documents that prove the safety and legality of your item, and you will want to make sure those documents come from official sources, like authorized distributors. Then you need to go through Amazon's Seller Central to submit an application for your product. Stay on top of any follow-ups Amazon sends you for additional information or clarification. Not only could a failure to comply with Amazon policies result in you being banned, but the company could also take legal action against you.
If you are a buyer who thinks you were sold something that violates Amazon's restricted tech policies, you can contact the company, and it will do an investigation. You can also report an item you haven't bought if you think it shouldn't be listed on the site. So, whether you are a customer shopping during one of the best times to buy tech on Amazon so you can save some money, or a seller looking to make an income, it's always important to be aware of what tech Amazon does and does not allow on its platform.