Amazon Doesn't Want Sellers Listing These Tech Products - Here's Why

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If you are looking to sell or buy tech on Amazon, you should be aware that not everything is given the green light to be listed on the online retail platform. In fact, Amazon has quite an extensive restricted items policy on what is not allowed and why. Anyone caught breaking these rules is subject to penalties from Amazon, the severity of which depend on several factors, including the nature and degree of the offense.

There are two main reasons Amazon won't allow certain tech products to be sold on its site. The first is to guard against promoting items that could be used to break the law in some way. For example, you can't sell cybersecurity or antitrust software that already has a federal ban. You also can't sell products that are meant to bypass cell phone locking, often with the intent to bypass carrier restrictions. Amazon won't let you sell tech that could be considered dangerous, either. For example, you can't sell expired batteries, because such batteries are hazardous since they can catch fire or explode. Similarly, you can't sell the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on Amazon because it was notorious for exploding and hurting those around it.

Amazon can be a great place to buy and sell tech products, but you need to be aware of potential problem areas. Along with keeping an eye on the most returned tech on Amazon, familiarizing yourself with the list of restricted items can help you head off problems. Amazon goes to great lengths to protect itself legally, and these restrictions help extend that protection to sellers and buyers, as well.