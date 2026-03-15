A Single USB Stick Can Save Your PC - Here's How

USB flash drives were once the best to move files between devices. However, flash drives have largely been made obsolete by the rise of cloud backups and portable SSDs that get the job done much faster. Plus, computer manufacturers are increasingly moving from USB-A to USB-C ports, leaving many existing flash drives incompatible with newer computers.

Still, there are some uses for USB sticks in 2026 that everyone should know about. An old or new flash drive can be turned into a recovery drive that, in the event of hardware failure or another serious computer issue, can restore your device to its factory settings. Your recovery drive will contain the Windows Recovery Environment, a toolset used for troubleshooting problems that prevent Windows from opening properly, as well as important Windows files and any installed updates.

Creating a recovery drive is pretty simple, and having one might allow you to save your computer from future issues.