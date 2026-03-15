Are Flat Ethernet Cables Better Than Round Ones?

The world of cabling might sound boring to many of us, but underneath that plastic sheath exists some pretty amazing technical engineering. If you have ever set up a modem and router in your home, you've almost certainly worked with one of the many types of Category (Cat) Ethernet cabling. You've probably also noticed several different Ethernet cable colors, each of which might have a different meaning. These cables often run from your cable modem to your wireless router.

And several other devices in your home might take advantage of Ethernet cabling, such as most modern video game consoles, laptops, and personal computers. An Ethernet cable provides a faster and more reliable internet connection, which might be a good reason to consider not connecting your smart TV to Wi-Fi. This also makes cables a popular choice for gamers and businesses that demand consistent uptime.

But what you may have noticed is that Ethernet cables come in two general styles: the more traditional rounded cables that resemble most electronic cabling, and the flat cable variety. If both cable types do the same thing, then what's the purpose of choosing round over flat, or vice versa. And is one type of cable actually better than the other?