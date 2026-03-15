Are Flat Ethernet Cables Better Than Round Ones?
The world of cabling might sound boring to many of us, but underneath that plastic sheath exists some pretty amazing technical engineering. If you have ever set up a modem and router in your home, you've almost certainly worked with one of the many types of Category (Cat) Ethernet cabling. You've probably also noticed several different Ethernet cable colors, each of which might have a different meaning. These cables often run from your cable modem to your wireless router.
And several other devices in your home might take advantage of Ethernet cabling, such as most modern video game consoles, laptops, and personal computers. An Ethernet cable provides a faster and more reliable internet connection, which might be a good reason to consider not connecting your smart TV to Wi-Fi. This also makes cables a popular choice for gamers and businesses that demand consistent uptime.
But what you may have noticed is that Ethernet cables come in two general styles: the more traditional rounded cables that resemble most electronic cabling, and the flat cable variety. If both cable types do the same thing, then what's the purpose of choosing round over flat, or vice versa. And is one type of cable actually better than the other?
Some applications need round cables, some need flat cables
In terms of the basic home user, there really isn't that much difference in which cable design you choose. If you're simply using the cables provided by your internet service provider for your modem and router, chances are they are going to be round because those cables are more commonly manufactured. But if you are in a business or industrial setting, the cables you choose can become critical to your overall operations.
Round cables have been the standard in most applications. They're known for their durability and excel in industrial areas and locations where they'll face harsher environmental factors. They handle stress better than flat cables while providing superior electrical performance and offer more protection from electromagnetic interference (EMI) emissions.
Flat Ethernet cables are lighter, take up less space, and are more flexible, allowing them to be easily adapted to various configurations. Flat cables are also cheaper to produce, making them more cost-effective, but they lack shielding and insulation, making them weaker and vulnerable to EMI emissions. Both cable types are effective, but the main factor is going to be in their application. If you're more focused on organization and efficient space utilization, like in tight confines with many connections, then flat cables may serve you better. If you're installing in an area with higher environmental and physical stressors, though, round cables offer better protection and performance integrity.