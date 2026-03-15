You're Underestimating Steam Deck's Powerful Desktop Mode

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There's a joke in the Linux world that each year will be the "year of the Linux desktop." While Android made this phrase a reality, thanks to its Linux underpinnings and its 72% share of the mobile market, another contender has helped usher the operating system into the mainstream: Valve with the Steam Deck. Thanks to the company's hard work with Proton to get Windows games running on Linux, the handheld PC now accounts for 21% of Linux gamers, with the OS use steadily growing, from 1.2% of PC market share in 2020 to over 4% in 2025. In other words, the Steam Deck is a viable option as a portable PC, thanks to the recent growth Linux has seen, leading even more users to switch.

You see, the Steam Deck offers a Desktop Mode that jumps from the console-like default interface to a proper computer running KDE. Valve likely chose this desktop environment for the Steam Deck because of its versatility and polish, and it runs on a custom read-only fork of Arch Linux, an immutable OS that prevents unauthorized changes. KDE, at its core, offers a wide range of settings that make it easy to configure and customize, whether you require a familiar Windows-like layout or prefer something closer to macOS.

Basically, the Steam Deck ships with a complete, highly customizable desktop OS that many aren't aware of or often underestimate, since the machine defaults to a much slimmer console-like interface. But by docking your Deck to a TV or monitor, you can switch to Desktop Mode and have yourself a comfortable way to give your Steam Deck a new use, including working, browsing, playing games, and modding.