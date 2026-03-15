5 Of The Coolest Gadgets For Your Steam Deck

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Valve's Steam Deck is a fantastic piece of technology that helped open up an entire market. The ability to take your AAA video games with you and have access to them anytime is great. Where once you were locked to your gaming rig at home, the Steam Deck made PC gaming on the go a reality. Moreover, with any new market, third-party businesses rise to take advantage. There now exist gadgets that look to enhance the Steam Deck experience. From updated grips, additional storage options, all manner of cases, and so much more. But it can be difficult to sort through the noise to find out what the community considers the coolest and most essential gadgets for your Steam Deck.

We dove deep into Amazon and other online retailers in order to find the gadgets that people are buying, loving, or may not even know exist. These are the Steam Deck accessories that users give high marks and ones that make owning a Steam Deck a better experience. We've also focused on affordability, as owning a Steam Deck is already a fairly big investment, even more so today in many regions thanks to the ongoing memory and storage shortage.