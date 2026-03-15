5 Of The Coolest Gadgets For Your Steam Deck
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Valve's Steam Deck is a fantastic piece of technology that helped open up an entire market. The ability to take your AAA video games with you and have access to them anytime is great. Where once you were locked to your gaming rig at home, the Steam Deck made PC gaming on the go a reality. Moreover, with any new market, third-party businesses rise to take advantage. There now exist gadgets that look to enhance the Steam Deck experience. From updated grips, additional storage options, all manner of cases, and so much more. But it can be difficult to sort through the noise to find out what the community considers the coolest and most essential gadgets for your Steam Deck.
We dove deep into Amazon and other online retailers in order to find the gadgets that people are buying, loving, or may not even know exist. These are the Steam Deck accessories that users give high marks and ones that make owning a Steam Deck a better experience. We've also focused on affordability, as owning a Steam Deck is already a fairly big investment, even more so today in many regions thanks to the ongoing memory and storage shortage.
Hexgears A1 Mechanical Keyboard
If you want to get any serious work done on your portable console, it's recommended to pick up any of the best keyboards to pair with a Steam Deck. Having a keyboard opens up a world of possibilities if you own a Steam Deck — from a better gaming experience to the ability to turn your Steam Deck into a full-fledged PC. The Hexgears A1 Low Profile Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is perfect for those who often find themselves on the go. The small 60% keyboard features a low-profile design and comes in a number of swappable Kailh Low-Profile Linear switches.
The ultra-slim aluminum frame looks sleek and provides strength, which is important if you are constantly tossing it in a bag for travel. It's also Bluetooth-enabled, meaning you can quickly swap between your Steam Deck, your phone, and another device. For gamers and fast typists, the Hexgears A1 also features N-Key Rollover (NKRO) to ensure every key press is registered, no matter how fast or intense you might be typing or gaming.
Hall Effect Joysticks
The Steam Deck is no spring chicken. The console originally launched back in 2022, with the original LCD model having been discontinued in 2025. While those original consoles are still going strong, issues can arise due to basic wear-and-tear from use. That's why we are beginning to see more and more joystick issues with what is known as stick drift, something that even new consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2 are facing. While the Steam Deck isn't seeing rampant stick drift problems, it is happening even if Valve hoped to avoid similar Joy-Con drift issues.
If you are facing issues or are simply looking for an upgrade, the GuliKit Joystick for Steam Deck kit is one of the coolest upgrades you can make. These upgraded electromagnetic joysticks require no soldering, making them fairly easy to install yourself. They feature Gulikit's patented Hall Effect sensors to prevent stick drift that happens with many joysticks over time. Users praise the sensitivity of the joysticks and how they feel better than the original sticks on the Steam Deck. Just be sure to check your Steam Deck model before ordering.
Steam Deck Stomach Stand
One of the more interesting gadgets we've come across is the Belly Stand Bracket for the Steam Deck. It's designed to help extend your gaming time when relaxing. Simply mount your Steam Deck into the device, rest it on your stomach or chest in a reclined position, and game. The idea is that you take much of the weight of the Steam Deck off your hands, allowing for longer play sessions. This stomach stand is the sort of gadget that you might never have thought about needing, but once you realize its benefits, there's no going back.
This is also something that could benefit those gamers who have some sort of mobility or strength issues, as it helps take the weight of the Steam Deck off your arms and distributes it across your core. While you can also pick one up on sites such as Etsy from independent sellers, the 3D design file can also be found on websites like Thingiverse, so you can also print it for free yourself. You can also find various similar designs for the Steam Deck and other handheld consoles on some of the best sites hosting free 3D printing projects and models.
JSAUX Cooling Fan
The hotter your PC or console gets, the worse it will perform. An increase in CPU/GPU temperatures can result in lower FPS, and lower FPS means games don't perform as well as they should. The JSAUX Cooling Fan works to not only prevent thermal throttling on the Steam Deck but to make it run even cooler, allowing for a better overall gaming experience. What's nice is that the cooling fan also doubles as a stand, letting you step away to rest your hands without having to put away your Steam Deck.
This makes picking up and playing a breeze, plus you don't have to spend additional money on a dedicated stand accessory. JSAUX claims that in less than ten minutes, its cooling fan can reduce the temperature of the Steam Deck by 8-15 degrees Celsius. The fan is also adjustable, so you can tailor the cooling to the game you are playing. Amazon reviews say the cooling fan is an essential gadget that helps with overheating issues, holds a long charge, and has impressive airflow capabilities.
Mechanism Deck Mate Console Grip
The Deck Mate from Mechanism is a really interesting gadget for the Steam Deck. Instead of being a single-purpose device, the Deck Mate serves all sorts of purposes depending on your needs. Attaching to the back of your Steam Deck, this little clip adds a mounting bracket to the back of the handheld. This allows you to then use any number of attachments with it. You can attach the Deck Mate to a gaming pillow, attach a phone mount arm to add a second screen, snap on a kickstand for gaming on a table, use the battery attachment clip to hold a battery pack, use the wall mount for your Steam Deck, and so much more.
It's all about modularity with the Deck Mate. If you're playing a large and complex game, you can snap on your phone to have a world map or guide open. Maybe you're on the train and want to pop on the kickstand to watch some content you have loaded. You can even add the claw grip to mount the Steam Deck to a table edge, pole, or other odd surface. There are a lot of possibilities that all come from one little device.
How we chose these gadgets
We looked to Amazon and other online retailers, such as Etsy, to research what gadgets for the Steam Deck were available. We found what users were buying, and what they were saying about them. We took into account user reviews on platforms such as Amazon, but also looked to experts online, including those on YouTube, and various web forums such as Reddit.
With so many options available in the market, we also looked for Steam Deck accessories that the average consumer may have missed or not have been aware even existed. Lastly, we strove to select gadgets that would not break the bank for most consumers, making justifying a purchase an easier affair.