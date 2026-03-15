Why Some Power Strips Have A Reset Button (And When To Use It)

Power strips and surge protectors aren't complicated. They often have minimal buttons, usually a power button or switch, with various ports and outlets. The power strips that offer protection essentially detect incoming voltage spikes and redirect the excess electricity through a grounding wire rather than sending it to your electronics plugged in. That prevents them from being hit by the sudden spike.

When that happens, it flips a breaker inside the protector, similar to how a main breaker might trip in your home to prevent a disaster. As breakers are designed to do, this shuts off all power to the strip and, sometimes, flipping the power switch off and on won't have any effect. That's where the reset button comes into play. Pressing the reset button will reset the built-in circuit breaker, restoring power to the unit.

Not all power strips or surge protectors have this functionality, however, and it's best to replace a surge protector after there is a major surge event, anyway. It's a precaution in case any of the internal components were damaged in the electrical surge. There's usually a limit to how much a surge protector can protect against. That's also why it's important to avoid plugging certain devices into power strips; you can overload them and reduce their effectiveness. It's also a good idea to inspect surge protectors often to look for the common signs they're going bad and need to be replaced.