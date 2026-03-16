5 Clever Uses For Your Old Car

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When it comes to creative DIY projects, you can recycle and repurpose pretty much anything, as long as it's not hazardous. You can reuse your old electronics you have lying around, including some neat smart bulb projects for bulbs that don't work anymore. You can reuse old game consoles, old graphics cards that are collecting dust, old PC towers and cases, old furniture, you name it. But on that ingenious journey to repurpose, craft, and upcycle, there's one common item that you may never consider: your old car. Sure, it doesn't apply to everyone, because not everyone has an old, unused car lying around. But if you do have one hanging out somewhere on your property, you're in for a real treat.

That's because there are some truly clever and frankly downright cool ways to repurpose not just the frame of the car but its internals, various parts, and fixtures. For example, people turn the front chassis of a car into barbecue grills all the time, complete with a working hood for a lid. Others might incorporate parts of old or retro cars into home decor, like accents on a wet bar, counter, or in a game room. Ultimately, there are a few clever ways that you can use an old car, and we're going to take a closer look at some.