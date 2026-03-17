Ditch Your Traditional Thermostat For This Smart Amazon Replacement

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Heating and cooling typically accounts for the largest percentage of energy consumption in a home. Standard thermostats will get the job done, but smart systems can save you money on energy bills by going beyond basic scheduling and adjusting temperatures based on household patterns. This is why it's worth considering ditching the traditional thermostat in favor of a top-rated smart thermostat from the major brands.

One option worth a look is the Amazon Smart Thermostat, an $80 unit built with Honeywell technology that is compatible with Alexa and Ring. Once connected to Wi-Fi, Amazon's smart thermostat can be controlled with the Alexa app. You can manually set the temperature, create custom heating and cooling schedules, or set up an Alexa Routine that adjusts your thermostat throughout the day after you've left for work.

You'll also be able to adjust the temperature using voice commands with devices from the major smart speaker brands, but they need to be Alexa-enabled as the Smart Thermostat doesn't have a microphone. So, for those times you don't feel like getting off the couch to adjust the thermostat, a simple raise or lower the temperature command should get the job done.