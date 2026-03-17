Ditch Your Traditional Thermostat For This Smart Amazon Replacement
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Heating and cooling typically accounts for the largest percentage of energy consumption in a home. Standard thermostats will get the job done, but smart systems can save you money on energy bills by going beyond basic scheduling and adjusting temperatures based on household patterns. This is why it's worth considering ditching the traditional thermostat in favor of a top-rated smart thermostat from the major brands.
One option worth a look is the Amazon Smart Thermostat, an $80 unit built with Honeywell technology that is compatible with Alexa and Ring. Once connected to Wi-Fi, Amazon's smart thermostat can be controlled with the Alexa app. You can manually set the temperature, create custom heating and cooling schedules, or set up an Alexa Routine that adjusts your thermostat throughout the day after you've left for work.
You'll also be able to adjust the temperature using voice commands with devices from the major smart speaker brands, but they need to be Alexa-enabled as the Smart Thermostat doesn't have a microphone. So, for those times you don't feel like getting off the couch to adjust the thermostat, a simple raise or lower the temperature command should get the job done.
Helpful features you can find on the Amazon Smart Thermostat's Energy Dashboard
With the Energy Dashboard on the Alexa app and data supplied by the Amazon Smart Thermostat, you can monitor your HVAC system usage remotely. The Amazon system can adjust your thermostat's set point to reduce usage when energy is less "clean." You'll also be able to track energy consumption for devices like smart lights and water heaters with this energy dashboard.
And if you want to use a different smart thermostat, the dashboard is compatible with the Honeywell Home T9 and T10 Pro thermostats, and the Sensi Touch thermostat. Amazon's Smart Thermostat is compatible with typical 24V HVAC systems, but it does a common wire, or C-wire, connection to function properly. A C-wire power adapter kit can be used as well, and fortunately, you can purchase an Amazon Smart Thermostat and C-wire adapter bundle for $120 if needed.