The Small Gadget Experts Say You Should Always Keep In Your Refrigerator

The ideal science-backed temperature for your fridge is approximately 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below to keep food fresh, preserved, and most importantly, protected from marauding bacteria. The problem here is that, while some sufficiently fancy refrigerators do have direct temperature control and display interfaces, many merely have generic "coldness" dials that don't actually tell you what temperature the fridge is at. Even if you've set your fridge to its coldest temperature, without a display, you can only assume it's at that temperature, as it's effectively impossible to know what the actual temperature is just from feeling it. You could certainly tell if your fridge has failed completely, as it wouldn't be cold at all, but by then, it'd be far too late for your food.

This is where a standalone thermometer comes in. If you just leave a thermometer on one of the shelves of your fridge, you can immediately check the temperature by just picking it up and looking at it. If the coldness feels off, you can know right away. A simple mercury thermometer will work for this purpose, though if you're really concerned, a smart thermometer like the YoLink Smart Temperature Sensor is an essential smart home gadget you should be using. This kind of device also provides immediate temperature readouts, but it can send those readouts directly to your phone, so you don't even need to open the fridge. You can also program alerts to go out in the event that the temperature begins shifting dramatically. If it suddenly becomes noticeably warmer in your fridge, you can start moving food out right away before things start spoiling.