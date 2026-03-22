What Those Two Silver Holes On The Side Of Your AirPods Pro Case Are For
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You may be considering an upgrade for your wireless listening experience, in which case the AirPods Pro may come up, as well as other similar high-end products that offer more advanced features than the cheaper wireless earbuds you can find in stores. AirPods Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, replaceable tips that can ensure a better fit, and smarter features, like support for the Live Translation feature. AirPods Pro also support volume controls on the stems. On that note, the stems are smaller than the regular AirPods, as the AirPods Pro come with their distinct design. But it's not just the earbuds themselves that offer better built-in features. The AirPods Pro case has a few tricks of its own, including wireless charging support, a set of speakers for Find My functionality, and two silver holes on the side that are easy to overlook.
Seen in the image above, the two holes in the metallic enclosure on the side of the AirPods Pro case make up the lanyard loop, which will let you attach a strap to the case to reduce the risk of losing the AirPods Pro or having them stolen. Other Apple products besides the AirPods Pro offer lanyard loops, too. Some iPhone cases offer the same functionality to let you carry the handset around your neck. Apple sells lanyard accessories for both the iPhone and the AirPods Pro.
Which AirPods Pro models support lanyard loops?
Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro 2 in September 2022, introducing an upgraded charging case that added new features. "AirPods Pro come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop so it's always within reach," Apple wrote at the time. Since then, Apple released two AirPods 4 models (in 2024) and the new AirPods Pro 3 (in 2025). Of those, only the AirPods Pro 3 model features the same two silver holes on the side for lanyards.
The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 do not come with straps in the box, so you'd have to order the accessory separately. Apple sells a Tech21 Lanyard 2‑Pack accessory for $19.95 that offers two straps in different colors (black and gray). You can attach them to the AirPods Pro case and wear the lanyard on your hand or attach it to a bag or backpack to keep the charging case secure. This should protect against accidental loss or theft and ensure you can always find the AirPods Pro case in a bag that may contain plenty of other items. The accessory Apple sells works with iPhones as well, but you have plenty of other choices, with Amazon stocking even cheaper options.
How much does it cost to replace a lost AirPods Pro case?
The AirPods Pro 3 retail for $249 before any discounts, and they're popular devices. While the AirPods are locked to the user's Apple Account, thieves may still want to steal an unsupervised case. Users who travel frequently can also misplace AirPods cases accidentally. That's why a lanyard is a useful accessory to protect your AirPods Pro. All you need to do is attach the strap to the case and then to a hook in your bag for added peace of mind. Strapping your case to your bag can also prevent accidental drops and any damage that might result from that.
If you do lose the AirPods Pro case, you'll have to buy another one from Apple for $99. A damaged case costs $89 to replace. It's significantly cheaper to buy a lanyard and secure your AirPods Pro 3 case at all times. On that note, you can also attach lanyards to non-Pro AirPods models or the first-generation AirPods Pro, even though they don't have the two silver holes on the side. All you have to do is buy a third-party protection case for the AirPods case that features its own lanyard hole. Such cases are available on Amazon for less than $10.