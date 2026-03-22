What Those Two Silver Holes On The Side Of Your AirPods Pro Case Are For

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You may be considering an upgrade for your wireless listening experience, in which case the AirPods Pro may come up, as well as other similar high-end products that offer more advanced features than the cheaper wireless earbuds you can find in stores. AirPods Pro come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, replaceable tips that can ensure a better fit, and smarter features, like support for the Live Translation feature. AirPods Pro also support volume controls on the stems. On that note, the stems are smaller than the regular AirPods, as the AirPods Pro come with their distinct design. But it's not just the earbuds themselves that offer better built-in features. The AirPods Pro case has a few tricks of its own, including wireless charging support, a set of speakers for Find My functionality, and two silver holes on the side that are easy to overlook.

Seen in the image above, the two holes in the metallic enclosure on the side of the AirPods Pro case make up the lanyard loop, which will let you attach a strap to the case to reduce the risk of losing the AirPods Pro or having them stolen. Other Apple products besides the AirPods Pro offer lanyard loops, too. Some iPhone cases offer the same functionality to let you carry the handset around your neck. Apple sells lanyard accessories for both the iPhone and the AirPods Pro.