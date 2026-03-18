NASA's Secret Plan To Rescue Astronauts If The Apollo Moon Landings Went Wrong

Space travel is dangerous, and you need an escape plan when astronauts' lives are threatened. It's easy enough to vacate the ISS when someone has a medical emergency, but what if astronauts are in lunar orbit? The Moon is much further away. Still, NASA had plans in place to extract astronauts — sort of. It all boiled down to the Command and Service Modules (CSM) that got astronauts to the Moon in the first place.

According to Wired, the company that built and designed the CSMs for the Apollo Missions, North American Aviation (NAA), drew up plans for a "one-man CSM mission" that could rescue stranded astronauts. NAA provided a vague description about how one astronaut would sit in what was dubbed a "rescue CSM" and, in the event of an emergency, configure "modifications" that would let it dock with the Apollo Lunar Excursion Module (LEM). NAA's designs also included additional room for rescued astronauts and umbilicals that would let them hook up their oxygen supplies to the CSM's (no use rescuing them if they can't breathe). The idea was that the rescue CSM would be on standby during each mission, perched atop a Saturn V rocket and ready to launch at a moment's notice.

NAA proposed two "programs" to build the requisite rescue CSMs. One program involved converting two existing CSMs and having them ready by 1969, followed by building one every year; the other program would have NAA manufacture nine CSMs annually.