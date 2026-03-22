Robin Williams' Daughter's Name Was Inspired By This Nintendo Classic

Robin Williams was a dedicated gamer and tech enthusiast. When he wasn't raking in accolades for "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Good Will Hunting," and "Aladdin," he was immersing himself deeply into his geeky hobbies. As a matter of fact, Robin Williams owned a rare 24-inch Sony Trinitron monitor that had a $2,000 price tag in 2001. He wanted the best gaming experience possible, but he also cared about supporting the industry from behind the scenes.

An account from Bill Stealey, who worked alongside iconic game designer Sid Meier, states that a chance encounter with Robin Williams at a Software Publishers Association meeting made a huge impact on a monumental franchise. Williams reportedly said, "Bill, you should put Sid's name on a couple of these boxes, and promote him as the star." The result is a franchise now known as "Sid Meier's Civilization." If you're at all familiar with the name "Sid Meier," credit goes to Robin Williams for suggesting that a talented artist get his due. This is just one example of Williams using his influence to uplift others.

Of course, it all traces back to Nintendo. If not for "The Legend of Zelda," Robin Williams may not have discovered such a deep passion for gaming. An entire genre of strategy games might have failed to find a foothold without an iconic name to anchor it, and of course, Zelda Williams certainly would have been born with a different name entirely.