What USB OTG Means For Android Phones (And Why You Should Use It)

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Universal Serial Bus (USB) is a standard port found on many devices. Most phones, including iPhones, come with USB-C starting with the iPhone 15 series. The only difference is the physical interface used in different smartphones — some use USB-C while others have the older micro-USB port. Since the arrival of the USB standard in the '90s, it has massively evolved with every generation. As a result, there are many different types of USB ports.

The continuous improvement in the USB standard has resulted in Android phones using the port to have various capabilities besides charging. For example, the USB On-The-Go (simply referred to as USB OTG or OTG) was introduced in 2001 as part of the USB 2.0 specification. Over two decades after its introduction, OTG has become ubiquitous. But do you know what USB OTG really means for your Android phone? In a nutshell, this specification enables your Android phone to act as a USB host instead of always acting as a peripheral.

That means that you can directly connect other peripheral devices to it, like a flash drive. Therefore, if you want to transfer files from your phone to a flash drive, you can do so directly without having to use a computer as the host device. OTG also allows a phone to act as a peripheral when necessary, such as when you hook it up to a computer.