Never Plug These Five Devices Into Your Phone's USB Port

Your smartphone's USB port is not only used for charging the device, but also supports data transfer, OTG flash drives, external hard drives, and some third-party accessories. But using an untrusted or uncertified accessory can affect your device's battery health and even compromise your personal data. Smartphones these days feature large batteries that brands claim can last all day, yet they often drain in a few hours, even if you use the phone for basic tasks like browsing the web and using some everyday apps. For those who rely on their phones to make payments, check flight boarding details, or send important work emails, it's challenging when the battery is really low while commuting to work or travelling. In such cases, it's often tempting to use a public charging station to power up the phone or use cheap cables with fast-charging power banks to get the phone's battery levels up quickly.

Some people even plug in trendy accessories like mini fans, LED lights, or an endoscope camera into their phones via the USB port. Connecting an external device via the USB port can put your personal data and your device at serious risk. For tasks like transferring data or turning your phone into an endoscope camera, such devices may seem handy, but plugging them into your phone can have serious consequences. Here are some devices that you should never plug into your phone's USB port.