How To Tell If Your Replacement Car Key Is An OEM Or Third-Party

One of the first things you can do is look for visual cues like the manufacturer's name or logo and a part number on your replacement key. The OEM branding is usually printed on the outer casing, often with a bit of texture or decoration, while the part or serial number may be found within the fob. Sometimes, these identifiers are found on the key blade for models that have one.

Also keep an eye out for buttons that feel a bit different or plastic material that is discolored, as this is typical of third-party keys. Next, you can check the fob for an FCC ID and see if it's the same as the original. You can enter this ID on the FCC's website and verify the manufacturer's name. You may or may not find these details on an aftermarket key, as the ability to sell a "universal" unit without an FCC ID can increase their appeal.

For more help figuring out what you've got, consider enlisting a reputable locksmith. They should be able to inspect your car key and determine if it's an OEM or aftermarket unit. As more carmakers switch to digital keys, there could come a day when you won't need to spot the difference between OEM and aftermarket car keys. But for now, know that doing so is fairly straightforward.