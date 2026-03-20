How To Tell If Your Replacement Car Key Is An OEM Or Third-Party
There are many reasons for trying to figure out the difference between an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and third-party car key. Maybe you lost your car key and are planning to get a replacement, but are unsure where to start. Perhaps you only have one key at the moment and need a second, but can't tell whether the existing fob came from the original carmaker or an unknown aftermarket source. The good news is that making this determination is relatively easy.
Keys from some of the most popular car brands usually have markings on the outside and inside that set them apart from aftermarket keys. You can look for identifiers like the manufacturer's name or a serial number. These details may be located on the key fob case or on the flip-out metal key blade (if yours is so equipped). Third-party keys, on the other hand, tend to look generic with no branding and may show less precision when it comes how the buttons work or how strong the case feels. In either case, it is important to know what the panic button on your car key fob is for.
Details that differentiate where your car key came from
One of the first things you can do is look for visual cues like the manufacturer's name or logo and a part number on your replacement key. The OEM branding is usually printed on the outer casing, often with a bit of texture or decoration, while the part or serial number may be found within the fob. Sometimes, these identifiers are found on the key blade for models that have one.
Also keep an eye out for buttons that feel a bit different or plastic material that is discolored, as this is typical of third-party keys. Next, you can check the fob for an FCC ID and see if it's the same as the original. You can enter this ID on the FCC's website and verify the manufacturer's name. You may or may not find these details on an aftermarket key, as the ability to sell a "universal" unit without an FCC ID can increase their appeal.
For more help figuring out what you've got, consider enlisting a reputable locksmith. They should be able to inspect your car key and determine if it's an OEM or aftermarket unit. As more carmakers switch to digital keys, there could come a day when you won't need to spot the difference between OEM and aftermarket car keys. But for now, know that doing so is fairly straightforward.