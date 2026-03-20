What Type Of Microfiber Cloth Is Best For Cleaning OLED Screens?

A microfiber cloth with an 80/20 polyester-to-polyamide ratio could be used to clean an OLED screen in a pinch, but you would need to be gentle when wiping to avoid creating any new scratches. Rather than that, the better approach would be to use a microfiber cloth with a composition that favors polyamide ever so slightly more.

The ideal microfiber cloth for a monthly OLED screen cleaning routine has a composition of 70% polyester and 30% polyamide. It may sound like a small change, but it makes a massive difference. A little more polyamide in the mix makes the cloth softer and more absorbent, improving its ability to gently carry away dirt, dust, and smudges from a screen's surface rather than physically scrubbing them off. The polyamide's absorptive nature allows it to hold many times its own weight in liquid and captured dust, which is perfect for swiping along the surface of an OLED screen with the help of a screen-cleaning solution or water. Just remember to clean the cloth if you ever drop it on the ground, as that absorptive power could pick up errant debris.

Many microfiber cloths intended for screen cleaning will have this particular blend of fabrics. If you're not sure which kind of cloth you have, try running your fingers along its surface while it's dry. A household cleaning microfiber cloth with a lower polyamide content will feel harder and slightly abrasive, while a screen-ready cloth will feel very soft and plush, almost like silk.