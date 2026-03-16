Costco Is Selling This 75-Inch Samsung Smart TV For Under $450 Right Now

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Even though smart TVs are generally becoming more affordable, their sizes and price points often scale together quite neatly. Oftentimes, consumers have to choose between a smart TV that's small and cheap — and usually not so feature-rich — versus one that's large and expensive. But there is another viable option: you can buy one that's on sale. Until March 27, Costco is selling the Samsung 75" U7900F Series 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV for just $449.99. That's $200 less than its usual MSRP of $649.99. Best Buy is also currently selling the Samsung U7900F at the same price.

This 4K-resolution LED TV has a 60Hz refresh rate and proprietary PurColor technology for color management. However, it does only have two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and it doesn't have a separate port for audio output. So, if you want to use a soundbar or a similar audio device, you'll have to use an HDMI port to get it hooked up. The Samsung U7900F, however, conveniently works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Bixby. It also works with the SmartThings hub, so if you have compatible devices — such as a Ring Video Doorbell — you can stream live recordings from your front door to the TV.

Unfortunately, you can't just stroll into a Costco and walk out with the U7900F. This deal is only available through Costco Direct, which is one of Costco's many useful membership perks. You need to buy the item online, but you do get free shipping, technical support, and a three-year warranty with your purchase. Plus, when you buy through Costco Direct, you can bundle multiple items and get discounts. You get $100 off when purchasing two items, $200 off when purchasing three items, and so on, although the savings do cap at $400 when buying five or more items.