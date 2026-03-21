5 Of The Weirdest Products Tesla Makes (That Aren't The Cybertruck)

Tesla can be a difficult company to nail down. Consumer Reports has said it's the most satisfying EV brand to drive, though its Cybertruck has plummeted in value since its release. Additionally, the company has a somewhat fractured focus when it comes to products outside of its electric vehicles. Tesla's chargers, batteries, solar products, and charging infrastructure could make it easily viewed as an energy company, and with its electric vehicles being highly dependent on Tesla software, it could even be looked at as a software company. Using a broader brush, many people simply look at Tesla as a tech company.

But Tesla has a passionate consumer base, and its loyalty has made Tesla, in many ways, a lifestyle brand. The Tesla shop is full of everyday products packaged with the Tesla logo. The inventory ranges from backpacks to water bottles, from clothing to desktop accessories, and from lighting to children's toys. But alongside such traditional branding opportunities, Tesla has come up with some more unique ways to expand its relationship with its most passionate customers. The company borders on eccentric when it comes to its self-image, and we've found some products that manage to stand out as weird, even as Tesla goes.