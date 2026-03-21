4 Freezer Brands Worth Every Penny, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's the first thing that comes to mind during a power outage? In all likelihood, saving the piles of frozen perishables hidden away in your freezer instantly becomes one of your top priorities. Nothing is more frustrating than popping open the freezer lid and finding your perfectly calibrated temperature has been ruined by a blown fuse. In these instances, having the right freezer can be the difference between enjoying the fruits of your labors and chucking out a year's supply of skirt steak. But finding a reliable standalone freezer is more difficult than you might expect.

This is where Consumer Reports comes in. According to the nonprofit's recent tests of standalone freezers, four brands stand above the rest when it comes to categories like temperature uniformity, thermostat accuracy, energy efficiency, and performance in the event of a power outage. The tests saw Consumer Reports fill dozens of standalone freezers with boxes of frozen spinach for six weeks. Other key factors, such as storage space and noise level, were also considered. As with the most reliable refrigerator brands recommended by Consumer Reports, such tests clearly pointed to a select group of top manufacturers.

Consumer Reports breaks your freezer options into two major categories: upright and chest freezers. Typically, upright freezers usually contain several shelves, affording consumers more organizational flexibility. They also take up less floor space, making them ideal for consumers struggling to find space for a bulky chest freezer. However, these benefits come with some drawbacks. For instance, upright freezers struggle to deliver the same temperature uniformity as their horizontal brethren. Likewise, chest freezers stay cold longer during a power outage.