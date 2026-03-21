4 Freezer Brands Worth Every Penny, According To Consumer Reports
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What's the first thing that comes to mind during a power outage? In all likelihood, saving the piles of frozen perishables hidden away in your freezer instantly becomes one of your top priorities. Nothing is more frustrating than popping open the freezer lid and finding your perfectly calibrated temperature has been ruined by a blown fuse. In these instances, having the right freezer can be the difference between enjoying the fruits of your labors and chucking out a year's supply of skirt steak. But finding a reliable standalone freezer is more difficult than you might expect.
This is where Consumer Reports comes in. According to the nonprofit's recent tests of standalone freezers, four brands stand above the rest when it comes to categories like temperature uniformity, thermostat accuracy, energy efficiency, and performance in the event of a power outage. The tests saw Consumer Reports fill dozens of standalone freezers with boxes of frozen spinach for six weeks. Other key factors, such as storage space and noise level, were also considered. As with the most reliable refrigerator brands recommended by Consumer Reports, such tests clearly pointed to a select group of top manufacturers.
Consumer Reports breaks your freezer options into two major categories: upright and chest freezers. Typically, upright freezers usually contain several shelves, affording consumers more organizational flexibility. They also take up less floor space, making them ideal for consumers struggling to find space for a bulky chest freezer. However, these benefits come with some drawbacks. For instance, upright freezers struggle to deliver the same temperature uniformity as their horizontal brethren. Likewise, chest freezers stay cold longer during a power outage.
GE
Although more expensive than the other freezers on this list, GE's performance places it strongly near the top of Consumer Reports' ratings. The company's chest freezers scored extremely highly during CR's tests, notching both gold and silver medals on the nonprofit's freezer performance podium.
For instance, the company's extra-large chest freezer, the GE FCM22DLWW, was the highest-scoring freezer on the nonprofit's list. Retailing for $1,279, this freezer is a behemoth, as its 74 by 33-inch frame culminates in a massive 21.7 cubic feet of usable storage space, complete with organizational bins and dividers. Incredibly, this size doesn't create extraordinary electricity costs. In fact, the freezer's high energy efficiency rating caused CR's testers to predict that the GE FCM22DLWW would only cost around $45 to run per year.
Meanwhile, the company's slightly smaller option, the GE FCM16DLWW, offers 15.3 cubic feet of usable space and similarly strong performance metrics. With fantastic thermostat and temperature uniformity scores, it stands as the second strongest performer of CR-tested chest freezers. Notably, the smaller model is a bit noisy. However, its size all but guarantees its relegation to the garage or back patio.
GE's upright freezers also notched strong scores, although they are not nearly as lauded as their chest counterparts. Its small upright freezer, the GE FUF14DLRWW tied for the highest score in its class due to its thermostat and temperature uniformity performance. Meanwhile, GE's midsize FUF17DLRW and large GE FUF21DLRWW earned "CR Recommended" recognition. Unfortunately, the GE FUF14SMRWW, another small upright freezer, performed poorly, while the midsize GE FUF17SMRWW just missed the "CR Recommended" mark.
Hisense
Some readers may be surprised to find that few brands tested as highly as Hisense on Consumer Reports' recent ratings. The Chinese electronics manufacturer, known largely for its high quality affordable televisions, delivers an enviable lineup of upright freezers, snagging the top prize in both the midsize and large market. For instance, the Chinese company's midsize freezer, the Hisense CFU14N6AWE, was the second highest scoring freezer overall. As of this writing, the highly rated freezer is on sale at Costco for $519.99. Another midsize freezer, the Hisense CFU17N6AWE, and its larger companion, the CFU21N6AWE, weren't too far behind. Together, the three Hisense products were among the four highest scoring upright freezers on the market.
A self-defrosting freezer featuring a power-on light, quick freeze mode, door lock, temperature alarm, and LED interior lighting, the CFU14N6AWE packs several premium features in its midsize freezer frame. Great ease of use and noise output ratings make up for an average power outage score. Meanwhile, elite temperature control, energy efficiency, and temp uniformity cement this $500 freezer at the top of the list. Its large cousin, the Hisense CFU21N6AWE, was excellent in CR's temperature and thermostat tests. According to Consumer Reports, these strong temperature controls allow the freezer to function exceptionally well in hot environments. It also garnered strong efficiency marks. Retailing at Costco for $719.99, the freezer retains the extra features made available on the smaller, cheaper option.
Insignia
Best Buy's house brand, Insignia, produces some of the best freezers on the market, offering strong temperature uniformity and thermostat performance across its product range. Notably strong in the chest freezer category, Insignia sports the nonprofit's highest scoring small and midsize chest freezer options at an affordable price.
Unfortunately, as of this writing, Best Buy's online stores are currently out of Insignia's top-rated chest freezers, the small Insignia NS-CZ70WH0 and the midsize Insignia NS-CZ10WH6. Both options scored extremely well on CR's temperature uniformity, thermostat performance, and energy efficiency metrics. Instead, consumers can look at the midsize NS-CZ14WH2. Although its score was lower than the company's other freezers, it is currently retailing for a $400 discount on Best Buy's website, making it a worthwhile bang-for-your-buck purchase. For an Insignia small chest freezer, the NS-CZ70WH26L currently sports a 4.8 rating on Best Buy's website. Notably, the brand's chest freezers lack features like compartment dividers, tiered bins, or an interior light, meaning it might prove more difficult to organize than other options.
For a large upright freezer, try Insignia's NS-UZ21WHO. The second-highest scoring freezer of its class tested by Consumer Reports, it offers top-of-the-line temperature performance and uniformity. Its energy efficiency and noise metrics also scored extremely high. Unfortunately, the NS-UZ21WHO struggles with the power outage temperature retention when compared to Hisense's CFU21N6AWE. Importantly, the company's small upright freezer model, the Insignia UZ14WH0, scored notably lower than the other freezers in the brand's lineup.
Vissani
For the uninitiated, Vissani is one of Home Depot's several store brands. During Consumer Reports' testing, the company's small upright freezer, the Vissani VSF11US2A16, scored higher than any of its class on the list. Currently listed with a $200 discount on Home Depot's website, the 64-inch-tall freezer costs $499, delivering strong thermostat and temperature uniformity performances while maintaining strong energy efficiency. For an upright freezer, it reportedly did a great job of keeping food cold in adverse environments like extremely hot garages or during power outages. Unfortunately, its noise score left something to be desired, ringing up just an average score. This is particularly concerning given its small size, as customers are likely to place it in entertainment rooms, kitchens, or other living areas. Even less inspiring was its ease-of-use rating. Furthermore, despite its LED interior lighting and child lock protection, the freezer lacks the high-end features of some of its more lauded competitors. Interestingly enough, the VSF11US2A16 is also convertible into a fridge.
Notably, Vissani's small chest freezer, the HMCF7W5, also notched a "CR Recommended" award on its belt. As is to be expected of said recommended appliances, the thermostat and uniform temperature scores carried the day. Retailing for $239 on Home Depot's website, the Vissani HMCF7W5 is one of the most affordable freezers on Consumer Reports' list.
Other recommended brands
Several freezers from other brands stood out amongst their peers. Midea, for instance, provides some of the highest rated chest freezers on the list. Notably, its Midea MRC10M5CWW midsize chest freezer, won both the CR Recommended and CR Smart Buy badges, due largely to its high energy efficiency, temperature uniformity, and thermostat performance metrics. Interested buyers can find the chest freezer for a major discount at Lowe's, where it's retailing for $329 at the time of writing, $120 less than on Midea's website.
Similarly, Avanti's midsize chest freezer CF10F0W also garnered the "CR Smart Buy" and "CR Recommended" badges due to similarly high ratings. Avanti's website currently lists the freezer for $419.99. Whirlpool's large chest freezer, the WZC5216LW, also received the two labels. Although substantially more expensive than the other freezers in this section at $758.99, this model contains a 3-level flexible storage system, a useful feature for an organization-needy chest freezer. Frigidaire, meanwhile, racked up some positive ratings as well, receiving a recommended label for both its FFFU16F2VW midsize upright freezer and its FFCL2042AW extra-large chest freezer. The freezers are currently on sale at Frigidaire's website, selling for $648 and $898, respectively
For those looking to purchase one of the above-mentioned freezers, it's good to keep a few key considerations in mind. First, consider placement. While upright freezers are ideal for kitchen setups, chest freezers can deliver added space in a garage or outdoor space. Likewise, upright freezers often use space efficiently, allowing consumers to organize their contents. Chest freezers, meanwhile, bring high levels of temperature uniformity. This gives them a major advantage during a power outage or in extreme environments — like a hot garage at the height of summer. Whether any are reliable enough to become NASA's new lunar freezer, however, we'll leave that to the experts.