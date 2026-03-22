5 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Buying A Budget Laptop

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For a while, it seemed going the high-end route was the best way to get meaningful value from your laptop purchase. Apple has challenged this assumption with the MacBook Neo, a budget laptop with a sleek design, premium build quality, high-quality display, and acceptable performance, even if it comes with some compromises. The MacBook Neo, which goes for $599 and is Apple's most affordable laptop ever, has shifted the conversation around budget laptops to a more positive light. Maybe affordable laptops might have other perks that people easily overlook.

Not many budget laptops are on the level of the MacBook Neo, but they are still modern devices that can be upgraded to run well. Also, since you aren't paying a premium, you'll have some money left over, and it's less devastating if they stop working for whatever reason. It's interesting that the very constraints and compromises that make budget laptops affordable can be the very same ones that make you pick them over a premium device.