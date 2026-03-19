The 5 Best Deals At Micro Center In March 2026
Around these parts, we pride ourselves on our ability to hunt for a good tech deal. When we're not busy convincing you as to why you should install a multi-room audio system in your home, we're consistently on the prowl for saving you money on some tech that we think is notable, useful, or just plain cool. Considering retailer Micro Center has been in the technology game since 1979, we wanted to show you some of the best deals currently available through them for March 2026.
From gaming PCs to components that can help improve your current rig, these deals at Micro Center can save you a good chunk of money, and each item is backed by positive customer reviews. Keep in mind that a good majority of these items are only available in-store, so you may need to check to see if you have one close to your location. Nonetheless, each item does offer some significant savings.
Whether you're looking at deals at Micro Center or checking out some products available in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, another good deal is always just beyond the horizon. Of course, remember that you don't need a Micro Center membership to shop at the retailer, but having one can provide additional savings beyond what you may see on their website. Without further ado, check out our latest findings on some deals from some pretty big names in the tech sector, though remember that it never hurts to do additional research before buying anything.
Dell Tower Plus EBT2250 Gaming PC
Dell's Tower Plus EBT2250 Gaming PC is available in-store through Micro Center for $1,199, shaving close to $800 off its typical retail price. While this machine has a limit of one per household through the retailer, there are options for expanding the memory as well as the storage. It also comes with Windows 11 Home edition, not to be confused with the Pro edition.
This tower starts with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 1.8 GHz Processor, which features eight 2.4 GHz base performance cores and 12 1.8 GHz efficiency cores. The cores can also be automatically boosted during heavy tasks to 5.2 GHz and 4.6 GHz, respectively. For the GPU, it sports a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB of GDDR7 video memory, and includes a single 32GB DDR5-5200 RAM stick with up to 64GB supported through its two memory slots. It also includes a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage.
The tower features four USB 3.2 Type-A ports on the front and six on the back (two 3.2 Type-A and four 2.0 Type-A), there's also a Thunderbolt 4 port, and three display ports. At Micro Center, the tower holds a 4.5-star rating, and customers give it positive reviews for its easy setup and ability to expand the storage with HDDs. However, at least one customer notes that the machine arrives with unaligned ports. Regardless, the positive reviews can make this one worth considering.
Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB Internal SSD
Though we're taking a look at the Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB Internal SSD option for $599.99, Micro Center does offer several different options. This includes the company offering 1TB and 4TB storage models, but customers can also choose whether or not they want a heatsink. These choices will affect the cost, but going with the 2TB option does knock $300 off the usual listing price. Along with being an in-store item, there is a limit of two per household.
With the inclusion of Samsung's Magician Software that ensures your device is always up to date with firmware updates, the program also includes continuous monitoring of your drive's health while providing extra encryption features. With up to 14,700 Mbps sequential read speeds and 13,400 Mbps sequential writing speeds, this SSD also features up to 1.85 million IOPS random read speeds and up to 2.6 million IOPS random write speeds, though this will greatly depend on your configuration and setup. Relying on Samsung V-NAND TLC storage memory, this SSD also uses a PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 interface, and has an M.2 (2280) form factor.
Looking at reviews on the Micro Center website, this internal SSD holds a 4.9-star rating for its fast speeds, large storage capacity, and overall strong performance. However, some customers do report having complaints with the included software. With that in mind, Samsung often ranks pretty highly amongst major SSD brands.
HP OMEN 15 Slim Gaming Laptop Computer
Available as an in-store item, customers can save $400 off the typical listing price of the HP OMEN 15 Slim Gaming Laptop Computer, bringing the price down to $1,299.99. Available in Shadow Black and featuring a full-size 4-zone RGB backlit anti-ghosting keyboard, customers may also be able to get a digital copy of "Resident Evil Requiem" when they purchase this machine.
This laptop includes a slim design and a 1920 x 1200 2K IPS display. Featuring a 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that has a base speed of 1.5 GHz, the processor can be boosted up to 5.1 GHz. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 with 8GB GDDR7 serves as the GPU, and the RAM comes from two 16 GB DDR5 RAM sticks. Along with a 3.5mm audio port, this laptop also includes two USB 3.2 Type-A and one USB 3.2 Type-C ports. It also features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
Along with a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor, there's also a 30-day trial for McAfee software. At Micro Center, the HP Omen holds a 4.7-star rating, with customers giving the machine high marks for its high speeds, smooth gaming performance, and at least one user gives it praise for its ability to animate in 3D with Maya. However, another user suggested that the device could use a larger power supply beyond the provided 150W.
Dell Alienware Aurora ACT1250 Gaming PC
There's at least one Alienware laptop that's known for being ridiculously overpowered, and the desktop Micro Center offers is no slouch, either. Available for $2,199.99, the retailer is shaving quite a bit off the typical price tag for the Dell Alienware Aurora ACT1250 Gaming PC, allowing users to save a whopping $1,400 off the typical listing price. This machine also includes a limited-time offer to get "Resident Evil: Requiem" through Steam.
With a 1000W Platinum-rated PSU, a 240m Liquid-Cooled CPU, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB GDDR7 video memory, this PC is ready to handle most anything you throw at it. It also houses a 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and two 16GB DDR5-5200 for RAM, with the ability to support up to 64GB. The processor being liquid-cooled is an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K 3.2 GHz with eight 3.7 GHz performance cores and 16 3.2 GHz efficiency cores, with the ability to boost the cores to 5.5 GHz and 4.6 GHz, respectively.
The tower itself also includes four USB 3.2 ports on the front (one Type-C and three Type-A) along with six total USB ports on the back (two USB 2.0 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Type-A, and two Type-C). Maintaining a 4.6-star rating at Micro Center, customers find it to have powerful and quiet performance. With many calling it an overall solid value, be aware that at least one customer recommends updating the BIOS before making hardware changes.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Raphael Processor
It was exciting when AMD announced the Ryzen 7000 CPU series back in 2022, and seeing the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Raphael Processor available in-store for $229.99 is only more enticing. Between shaving $170 off the typical listing price — there's a one per household limit and you'll need to snag a cooler separately — and high customer reviews, it makes this worth a look. It's also worth noting that this one comes with a three-year limited parts and labor warranty.
With support for a variety of AMD motherboards, this desktop processor features eight cores with 16 threads. It has an operating frequency of 4.50 GHz, though it can reach speeds of 5.40 GHz. Along with support for DDR5-5200 memory and capable of supporting up to 128GB in RAM through its two memory channels, the processor also includes two graphics cores with a max dynamic frequency of 2.20 GHz and a base frequency of 400 MHz.
It holds a 4.8-star rating on the Micro Center website, with customers enjoying its fast speeds, easy installation process, and overall solid performance for the price. While customers do find that the processor meets their needs, several users do report that it can run hot. Nonetheless, 98% of reviewers recommend this product, and there is an option to have a professional install it for $79.99 for those who want to go that route.
How we chose these Micro Center deals
While finding deals that offered a good amount of savings on popular products was our highest motivating factor for this list, other considerations were given, as well. Along with scouring the Micro Center website for some of the best money-saving deals, we also ensure that every product holds a four-star rating from numerous customers. After all, just because an item may cost less than you might expect doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality and performance.