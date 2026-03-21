8 Cool Home Depot Finds To Add To Your Smart Home Gadget Collection

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Walk into a typical Home Depot, and you'll probably see shelves full of light bulbs, smoke alarms, plugs, and thermostats that look pretty ordinary. What most people don't realize is that many of those everyday home essentials double as smart home gadgets, and some of them may be the upgrades you need to save money. The same store you visit for paint rollers and lawn fertilizer quietly sells some of the most practical connected devices you can add to your home.

This is a big change from a few years ago. Back then, building a smart home meant spending a lot on special equipment, ordering devices online, and hoping they would all work together. Now, you can put together a useful smart setup with just a quick trip to Home Depot.

These gadgets are interesting not just because of the technology, but because they fit right into things you already use every day. For example, a CO detector can send alerts to your phone. A garage door opener lets you close it from anywhere. Light bulbs can change color without a complicated hub. Smart home tech is now practical for everyday households.

Home Depot has embraced this change by offering a wide range of connected gadgets that help with security, energy savings, convenience, and automation. The best part is that many of these devices are easy for beginners to use and work with major platforms like Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. Here are eight smart gadgets from Home Depot that are worth adding to your collection.