Ditch Your Vacuum Cleaner For This Affordable Smart Robot From Amazon

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Vacuuming the home is one of those routine chores that no one really looks forward to, but it must be done. If you're one to frequently put off an appointment with your upright vac, we recommend investing in a robot vacuum instead. Not only will this prevent you from needing to use your push-and-pull model as often, but you'll also be able to program a bot vac to clean at specific times throughout the week. It's all done via a companion app, and many bots are even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

You may have heard that some robot vacuum brands are better than others. You may also have it in your head that robot vacuums are expensive, and indeed some of them are. Fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly models on the market, too, including the $230 Tapo RV30 Max Plus. Less than $250 is an absolute steal for a bot vac, never mind the fact that it's from a reliable and well-rated brand like Tapo.

Delivering up to 5,300 Pa of suction power, the RV30 Max comes with an automatic dirt disposal tank that doubles as a charger, and it holds up to 60 days of debris. The RV30 Max uses both LiDAR and IMU sensors for mapping and navigation, and you'll be able to access and customize maps using the free Tapo app. This is also the software you'll use to adjust vacuum settings, check for updates, and more.