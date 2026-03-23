Ditch Your Vacuum Cleaner For This Affordable Smart Robot From Amazon
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Vacuuming the home is one of those routine chores that no one really looks forward to, but it must be done. If you're one to frequently put off an appointment with your upright vac, we recommend investing in a robot vacuum instead. Not only will this prevent you from needing to use your push-and-pull model as often, but you'll also be able to program a bot vac to clean at specific times throughout the week. It's all done via a companion app, and many bots are even compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
You may have heard that some robot vacuum brands are better than others. You may also have it in your head that robot vacuums are expensive, and indeed some of them are. Fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly models on the market, too, including the $230 Tapo RV30 Max Plus. Less than $250 is an absolute steal for a bot vac, never mind the fact that it's from a reliable and well-rated brand like Tapo.
Delivering up to 5,300 Pa of suction power, the RV30 Max comes with an automatic dirt disposal tank that doubles as a charger, and it holds up to 60 days of debris. The RV30 Max uses both LiDAR and IMU sensors for mapping and navigation, and you'll be able to access and customize maps using the free Tapo app. This is also the software you'll use to adjust vacuum settings, check for updates, and more.
The Tapo RV30 Max Plus punches above its weight class in more ways than one
On a full charge, you can expect up to two hours of vacuuming from the bot. The RV30 Max also uses Tapo's Mesh Grid Technology to make sure the vac doesn't miss a morsel as it glides across your carpet and hardwood floors. This essential smart home gadget is even smart enough to auto-increase suction when it detects thicker carpets, and it will actively avoid carpeting altogether when it's in mopping mode. You heard that right: the RV30 Max can mop, too, and you'll be able to choose between three water-flow options in the Tapo app.
Our pals at PCMag were big fans of the RV30 Max and praised the vacuum for its "systemic and thorough navigation," and overall cleaning capabilities. The reviewer did mention that the Alexa voice controls don't feel very natural (you can't say "start" or "stop cleaning"), but the assistant tool does work effectively — you'll just need to use alternative commands like "Alexa, turn on Tapo vacuum."
On Amazon, the RV30 Max Plus earned a 4.2 rating out of 5 stars, based on over 800 reviews, and many customers were impressed with its cleaning performance and low cost. That said, one three-star review mentions the bot doesn't avoid pet excrement. So, if you see that type of mess, clean it yourself before a scheduled or manual vacuuming, otherwise the RV30 Max will just push right through it.