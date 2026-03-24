Paratrooper Found An Issue With Drones - His Solution Won The Military's 'Shark Tank'

The U.S. military is constantly searching for ways to stay ahead of the technology curve, particularly as drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence continue to revolutionize warfare at an astounding rate. One recent innovation comes thanks to a military competition that resembles a popular reality show rather than a government request for proposal (RFP). The brainchild of Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, Dragon's Lair is an annual competition that sees soldiers pitch solutions for common battlefield problems to a panel of judges, much like "Shark Tank." Started by the U.S. Army, and opened to all U.S. military services and units in 2021, the competition's judges are comprised of civilian and military experts.

Dragon's Lair gave the U.S. Army a means of carrying its rapid deployment Unmanned Armed Vehicles (UAVs). Dubbed the Modular Drone Case, the case is a lightweight, durable container designed to carry a variety of drones to air and land missions. Designed by Spc. Alexander Soto and Sgt. Talen Valerio of the 82nd Airborne Division, the case won second prize at Dragon's Lair XI, the June 2025 iteration of the U.S. Army's Shark Tank-style competition.

The case exemplifies the production cycle central to the Army's Transformation Initiative. According to an open letter by Driscoll, the push looks to reimagine how the military will "fight, train, organize, and buy equipment." Instituted in May 2025, the Army hopes to "deliver critical warfighting capabilities, optimize our force structure, and eliminate waste and obsolete programs." Although not a revolutionary product on its surface, the Modular Drone Case shows the initiative's mobilization of soldier-led innovation efforts. To date, the Army has yet to announce whether the case will be fielded at the DOD's new drone testing facility anytime soon.