It Takes 12 Hours To Move The Artemis II Rocket 4 Miles - Here's Why

The Artemis program is by far one of the most anticipated space exploration programs underway at the moment. And while NASA recently cancelled Artemis III's planned moon landing, the impending launch of Artemis II has also continued to be plagued by issues. In fact, the latest Artemis II launch attempt has run into so many problems that NASA actually pulled the SLS launch system off the launchpad and back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) located just four miles away — a process that takes upwards of eight to 12 hours to complete.

Now, we know what you're thinking; why on Earth does it take NASA nearly 12 hours to move Artemis back and forth along the four-mile path the agency has come to call the "crawlerway"? Even a human walking at a standard pace can walk four miles of paved path in just under an hour and a half at average speeds of three miles per hour. So why is NASA so slow?

Most of the speed comes down to the machines used to move the spacecraft pieces — the crawlers are only rated to travel up to two miles per hour when unloaded or a max of one mile per hour when loaded down. However, because the crawlerway is made of riverbed rocks, and NASA travels with its shuttles assembled and standing upright, the agency actually has the crawlers travel at just half a mile per hour.