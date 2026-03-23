4 Earbuds With Better Battery Life Than The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

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Bluetooth earbuds have become an extension of our everyday lives — almost as important as a mobile device. Between taking phone calls, listening to music, or even calling up a voice assistant, the functionality we expect to get out of these earbuds requires a lot of battery capacity. Battery life tends to vary from device to device, and they all feature charging cases to add a little extra time. If you're disappointed with the recently released Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the reportedly lackluster battery life, we've rounded up a few competing earbuds from Sony, Apple, and more that can give you a bit extra.

When looking at everything new with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro — particularly the improvements to the design, audio, and noise cancelling — you may be tempted to purchase a pair. And it wouldn't be a bad purchase, either, as the design is a little more modern and initial reviews indicate that the new 5-millimeter planar driver provides excellent sonic performance. However, the 6 to 7 advertised hours of battery life in the earbuds themselves isn't a step up from the last generation, and may be a deal breaker for those who want to use their earbuds for long, continuous listening sessions. So what are your alternatives?