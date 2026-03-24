5 Essential Apple TV Apps You Need To Install In 2026
In 2026, there's a lot you can do with an Apple TV streaming device. Thanks to the media player having support for the Apple App Store, there's a number of apps available to expand the capabilities of your device. The Apple App Store is where you'll find services such as Netflix or Paramount+, but it's also home to several essential apps that users should absolutely consider installing.
The apps below can offer rather tantalizing features for expanding the capabilities of your Apple TV, and all of them are reviewed favorably by actual Apple users. This list of apps can perform a variety of tasks that you may not typically handle with the streaming device, such as the ability to play retro video games or even craft something tasty in the kitchen. Because just like knowing the Apple TV settings you need to change immediately, having the right apps can really improve your experience.
Each app on this list is available for free, but we also made sure to let you know which ones offer a subscription service or other in-app purchases. However, you will still get to at least try the app before committing to anything financial. Take a look at the list below to see what needs to be installed on your Apple TV immediately, and remember that there's also some hidden Apple TV features everyone should know about.
Plex
One of the main draws to Plex is that you're able to use it to build your own media server for streaming your own content. Supporting a variety of different file types, such as MP4, MKV, and more, you can stream content from your Plex-supported computer directly to your Apple TV. Plex also supports music and photos. Additionally, you can also stream your media to other devices that offer the Plex app, including your iPhone.
So long as you're running tvOS 14.5 or later on your Apple TV, Plex also offers the ability to stream over 600 live TV channels for free. With programming such as news, children's shows, movies, and more, users are also able to connect their streaming services to Plex to see trending content or access it by having Plex open the accompanying app. We actually took a look at Plex's universal search feature awhile back, but we found the overall app rather expansive.
Getting started with Plex is free, but be aware there are subscription services tied to the app, including monthly or yearly offerings. For example, Plex Media Server is free to use, but you'll need a Plex Pass subscription to stream content from outside your home network or utilize other paywalled features like skipping TV intros. Nonetheless, the app maintains 4.6-stars with over 137,000 ratings on the Apple App Store. Users appreciate Plex for its organization and clean interface, though some do have issues with the company's support.
Daily Burn: Workout Coach
Available for those running tvOS 14 or later, Daily Burn: Workout Coach aims to keep you moving through active coaching. With options for syncing the app to your Apple Health metrics (through your iPhone or iPod touch), Daily Burn streams a variety of workouts through your Apple TV. Users can choose from different types of activities, including yoga, dumbbell workouts, meditation, and more, and the app even helps build a personalized activity plan based around a user's goals and abilities.
With intentions of working around a user's schedule, there's workout options available that can range from 10 minutes to an hour, and users can even access live streams every weekday to stay active with the community. You can share your progress online, or even contact professional coaches for advice, support, and accountability. Daily Burn can be good for staying in shape while individuals wait for scientists to finish developing a pill that replaces exercise.
Though Daily Burn is free to download, you'll need a subscription if you want to access everything. Multiple subscription options are available depending on your needs, but be aware that they renew automatically if you don't cancel 24 hours prior to the end of a period. Nonetheless, users on the Apple App Store give this one 4.8-stars out of 14,000 ratings. Users give Daily Burn high marks for its workout variety, though some mention issues with AirPlay support. Nonetheless, its positive reviews make this one good for those looking to burn calories.
RetroArch
If you're not familiar, emulation can be a great way to play a variety of classic and retro video games without needing to use the original console. For those with an Apple TV running tvOS 13 or later, RetroArch offers the ability to emulate a variety of old-school video game consoles. This includes familiar names such as the Nintendo 64 (which we can show you how to set up) or Sony PlayStation, but also includes systems that may be less familiar, such as Sinclair ZX Spectrum, or even a Texas Instruments TI-83 graphing calculator.
With options for save states and Made for iPhone (MFi) Bluetooth controllers , RetroArch also includes features such as enabling cheats for certain games and options to fast forward or rewind. Users are also able to set up custom key mapping depending on what game or core (system) they're using, and the app even supports an achievement system. It's available for other Apple devices, including iPhone and iPad.
Something cool about RetroArch is that it's open source and ad-free. It's also free to download, which may explain its 4.3-stars with over 1,700 ratings. Users appreciate the app's ability to deliver on emulating classic game consoles, though some users warn that getting the app working can involve a steep learning curve. However, RetroArch's website does offer some support, including documentation and public forums for addressing questions and concerns. If you're partial to old-school video game consoles, RetroArch is worth a look.
Trakt.TV
As an app, Trakt.TV is good for those that constantly check streaming services to see what's new, or really, anyone that finds themselves hooked on television and movies. Considering an Apple TV device is great for accessing a variety of streaming services, this app ensures you're never missing out on any of the content you want to watch while providing a community of like-minded individuals.
With Trakt.TV, users can not only find out what's popular on their favorite streaming apps, but can also keep tabs on what movies and television shows they're currently watching. The app also allows users to find where certain content is streaming based on an index of hundreds of streaming services. There's a social element to Trakt.TV, allowing users to be a part of a community where you can view what your friends are streaming and more. Be aware that while the base experience is free, there's a paid VIP option that offers additional features, including a monthly review of your streaming stats.
Available as long as you're running tvOS 17 or later, users give this one 4.2-stars out of 1,100 ratings on the Apple App Store. Users appreciate this one for the amount of details it provides for many of their favorite shows and movies, though some do take umbrage with the redesigned interface that became available at the start of 2026. It can be a great app for cinephiles, even if some of them are ditching streaming apps for a premium alternative.
KitchenStories
To round out this list, we're going with the KitchenStories app, which aims to serve as a user's digital cookbook, provided their device is running tvOS 14 or later. Offering thousands of recipes that suit a variety of different tastes and occasions, the app provides step-by-step instructions (with photos) so that users can create these dishes on their own. While this one does offer a free version, it's worth noting that there's a subscription model that offers access to the full range of features.
Users can collect their favorite recipes from the app and sort them into their own collection of digital cookbooks, and the app also helps users create their own smart shopping lists. KitchenStories provides users with an exact list of ingredients they'll need to make the dishes, and the app can even help with meal prep and planning. Additionally, users can also create new meals using their leftovers, and the app even offers recommendations based on dietary restrictions.
Apple App Store users give KitchenStories praise for being easy for beginners, while also finding many of the recipes easy to follow. While many find the app user-friendly, some users report having issues with ingredients being displayed in the metric system despite being in the U.S. Nonetheless, along with a 4.8-star rating with 23,000 reviews, the KitchenStories app holds an Editor's Choice award. This can be a solid app to pair with some cool gadgets that make your kitchen smart and more efficient.
Methodology
Considering many of the apps on this list offer subscriptions, we did our due diligence to make sure they're actually worth your money. Along with browsing the Apple App Store for some of the best apps to install on your Apple TV, we also made sure to check reviews from actual users. Each app on this list holds a 4-star rating or higher, and we went with apps that hold thousands to hundreds of thousands of reviews. We gave out bonus points if an app received an Editor's Choice award from Apple, as well.