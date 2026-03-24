5 Essential Apple TV Apps You Need To Install In 2026

In 2026, there's a lot you can do with an Apple TV streaming device. Thanks to the media player having support for the Apple App Store, there's a number of apps available to expand the capabilities of your device. The Apple App Store is where you'll find services such as Netflix or Paramount+, but it's also home to several essential apps that users should absolutely consider installing.

The apps below can offer rather tantalizing features for expanding the capabilities of your Apple TV, and all of them are reviewed favorably by actual Apple users. This list of apps can perform a variety of tasks that you may not typically handle with the streaming device, such as the ability to play retro video games or even craft something tasty in the kitchen. Because just like knowing the Apple TV settings you need to change immediately, having the right apps can really improve your experience.

Each app on this list is available for free, but we also made sure to let you know which ones offer a subscription service or other in-app purchases. However, you will still get to at least try the app before committing to anything financial. Take a look at the list below to see what needs to be installed on your Apple TV immediately, and remember that there's also some hidden Apple TV features everyone should know about.