Lego Smart Bricks Have Major Limitations Buyers Should Know About﻿

Lego sets are fun to build and play with, even without any built-in smart features. They're a great alternative to the tablets and gaming consoles that kids seem to gravitate toward these days. However, Lego made an unusual move in January at CES 2026, when it introduced a Lego brick that features its own tiny computer. Called the Lego Smart Brick, the new technology can revolutionize Lego sets, bringing a new type of experience to fans. Part of the Lego Smart Play platform, the Smart Bricks can play sounds, detect colors, and adapt to the set you might be using. It's an exciting prospect that can open the door to more interactive play sessions across Lego offerings. However, the first Smart Brick generation has some limitations that buyers should know about.

The most obvious setback that most buyers will run into right away is that you can't buy the Smart Bricks separately, but only as part of sets. Lego said at CES that Smart Play would launch on March 1 as part of select sets from the "Star Wars" universe, and that limited offering could prevent some fans from discovering the new gadgets. Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures, which are the pieces the Smart Bricks interact with, are also available only as part of bundled sets. It's unclear if Lego will sell the Smart Bricks and other Smart accessories separately in the future, but for now, buyers won't be able to purchase only the components they need to turn their existing sets into interactive ones.