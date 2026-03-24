What Your USB Drive's Formats Actually Mean (And How To Change Between Them)

When you connect a new USB drive or external drive to a laptop, phone, or another storage-compatible device, it's mostly unusable until you format it. Formatting a drive helps prepare and set up the empty file system used to store and access the data it contains. It also prepares the drive for use with a particular operating system, as different software uses different organization systems. For example, a USB drive you use with a Windows computer will be formatted differently than a USB drive you format in Linux, although some file formats offer cross-platform support. Phones, mobile devices like tablets, and even game consoles require storage devices to be formatted, as well. Before you set an SD card as default storage on Android phones, for example, the system formats the card to a compatible file system (FAT32, ext4, or exFAT).

The three most common file formats for USB drives are FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS. There are other options, like APFS for macOS and ext4 for Linux, but we're going to focus on the big three. Each of these formats has its advantages and drawbacks, and which one you choose will depend on your storage needs. We'll discuss how to pick the right one for your situation in a bit, but first, it's important to know that you can usually change your mind later on if necessary.