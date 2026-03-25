4 Devices You Can Plug An External Hard Drive Into (Besides Your Laptop)

Many of us rely on external hard drives for our storage needs, often as a cheaper data storage medium. We use them with our laptops and desktops to back up data or transfer files between devices. However, our computers aren't the only types of devices that support an external hard drive. There are a number of other modern gadgets that can read or write data on these hard drives without trouble or use them to expand their overall data capacity.

So, if you are looking to get more out of your external hard drive, here are some of the most common gadgets — several are probably already in your household — that support an external hard drive. Keep in mind that before using an external hard drive with a device that doesn't have a full desktop UI, it's generally best to format it in the exFAT file system to maximize compatibility across devices and simplify setup. Moreover, in some cases, you may need to use a powered USB hub to ensure a sufficient power supply to an external hard drive that doesn't come with a power adapter.