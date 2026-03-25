3 Things You Should Never Plug Into Your Gaming Monitor

Again, it really depends on the type of USB ports in the monitor. But most don't support high-power delivery through USB Type-A. USB Type-A is limited to 2.5 watts and 5 volts versus 100 watts and 20 volts, or higher, for USB-C. The standard, in general, doesn't support PD, which is why a majority of USB hubs are powered — you have to plug them into an outlet separately for a reliable power source. So, the point is, you really don't want to be plugging in lots of extra devices through a USB hub that is then connected to USB ports on a monitor because there's likely not enough power to cover everything. If you just keep plugging things into a hub and fill all the ports, you're using them wrong for sure. They have limits on both power draw and bandwidth when they support data streams. The same is true of the USB ports on your monitor.

For some low-power USB gadgets, like fans or lighting, if they don't require much wattage, they should work fine, but once you get into the higher requirements, there's a chance the gear might not work or run into other issues. You may end up having to unplug certain devices to get them to work, if at all. You can avoid this by paying attention to the power requirements of the USB gadget itself and ensuring you understand the power output of the monitor's ports.

Moreover, if it's a multi-functional hub with HDMI or DisplayPort, the extra ports probably won't work, either.