Chuck Norris, Legendary Action Star Of Walker, Texas Ranger, Dead At 86

Chuck Norris, star of "Walker, Texas Ranger" and notable martial artist has passed away at the age of 86. Hospitalized this Thursday on the island of Kauai, Hawaii for a medical emergency, the announcement arrived after his family posted a statement early Friday, per Variety. Sharing the statement to Instagram, Norris' family stated "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday [Thursday] morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

Details are currently scant as to the cause of death. Prior to his passing, Norris recently celebrated his 86 birthday by posting a video of himself training on Instagram. Famous for being a martial artist and action star, Norris also received plenty of notoriety online for "Chuck Norris facts" that exaggerating his feats of strength and skills, which quickly morphed into a meme of sorts. In addition to appearing in action movies, he was also a true-to-life martial arts champion.

Receiving fame for his role as Cordell Walker on the series "Walker, Texas Ranger," Norris held nine award wins, including winning the 1997 Texas Legend award at the Lone Star Film & Television Awards. Along with the hit television series, Norris also starred in the "Delta Force" series, as well an epic $855 million action movie with Sylvester Stallone.