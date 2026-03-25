5 Cool Steam Deck Accessories You Can 3D Print

We've talked before about all sorts of really cool accessories for the Steam Deck that you can purchase on sites such as Amazon. But what if you could save yourself a little money and 3D print some great accessories yourself? We even recently hinted at the possibility of being able to 3D print accessories when we selected five of the coolest gadgets for your Steam Deck.

If you have access to a 3D printer or are looking to purchase an affordable 3D printer in the near future, you could easily pick up a spool of PLA filament for under $15 and print everything featured in this article. Doing so would even leave you with lots of filament to spare. This can save you a few dollars while also making for some fun projects. Thankfully, there are a number of websites that offer free, open-source prints you can make yourself.

From docks and stands to case inserts and repair tools, there is something here for everyone. You might actually be surprised at what you can print that can help elevate your Steam Deck experience. And if you're new to the hobby, just remember to avoid these common 3D printing mistakes beginners make that can ruin your prints.