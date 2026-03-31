Why Samsung Got Rid Of Bluetooth On The S Pen

In 2025, Samsung removed Bluetooth support for the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. With the recent release of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, there was hope that the company could reintroduce this functionality on top of some others that were still available with the previous S24 Ultra model, but that was not the case. While Samsung didn't say anything about it on this year's release, the company did address the lack of Bluetooth support for the S Pen in 2025. Samsung told Android Police that it removed Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) because the feature wasn't being used much and because "gesture controls on the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch for hands-free photo capture instead."

Even so, fans of the S Pen don't necessarily seem to agree with those ideas, with many taking to Reddit and other online forums to voice their displeasure at the ongoing lack of Bluetooth support. Still, it seems the ongoing complaints haven't been enough for Samsung to change course to this point. Customers and the company alike seem focused on the perks of the new Samsung S26, including a clever cooling trick and the fact that at least the S Pen lived to see another day ... and another phone.