The FBI Says This Terrifying Photo Scam Could Target Anyone With Social Media

You are working at your computer one day and get an email that claims your loved one has been kidnapped. It comes with a photo of them being held prisoner and a voice recording of them pleading for help. What do you do? The first thing you may have to ask yourself in this age of artificial intelligence (AI) is if these photos and recordings are even real. This is what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) refers to as a virtual kidnapping scam, and almost anyone can fall victim to it.

Criminals will go onto a victim's social media account to gather materials that they need to successfully create these altered photos and other media, often known as deepfakes. Using AI and other media manipulation tools, they can create convincing fake pictures and recordings to make someone believe they have their loved one. Fake AI-generated evidence is even finding its way into courtrooms.

This can happen if someone actually has been kidnapped, and bad actors are looking to get rich off of the situation by pretending that they are the kidnapper. It can also be completely fake, with no kidnapping taking place but with the criminal using deepfake photos and a sense of urgency to get you to send money or risk losing your loved one.