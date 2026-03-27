3 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Micro Center's Membership Program
Micro Center is becoming a go-to for PC gamers looking for DIY builds or custom upgrades, especially with all the great deals you can get there in 2026. And its membership system, PriorityCare+, can be a game-changer for newbie and veteran builders. You can walk in, say, "Gimme a build that runs 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' at a high framerate." The staff helps pick out compatible components, installs the drivers you need, assembles your gaming machine, and gives it a test run.
That kind of curated tech comes with a cost, though, because a rig that can run flight or racing games at high framerates will cost thousands. You want to make sure your computer is ready to handle whatever game you throw at it, which is where Micro Center's PriorityCare+ comes into play.
Membership is $139 for the first year, and $9.99 a month after. Sure, that's your hard-earned money going to another service, but the benefits can pay off for hardcore gamers. It's not just the hardware that PriorityCare+ can help with.
More time for trial runs
Sometimes your parts don't work for your build, or don't perform as expected, and you need to swap them out. PriorityCare+ doubles the return window for most products purchased at Micro Center. The extra time matters: When you're building a PC, some problems don't always appear right away. It might take until you're fighting the Hive Lord in "Helldivers 2" and your screen is filled with Gatling rounds, rows of bullets, and thermite blasts before you notice performance issues.
Suddenly, your GPU starts running hot, and your game stutters, then crashes. You realize you need better cooling to keep the temperature down and a power supply to handle the load. Micro Center's return policy limits computers, processors, and motherboards to 15 days, but PriorityCare+ doubles that window.
That means three weeks into "Helldivers 2," you're still able to return your purchases, upgrade to a liquid CPU cooling kit, and 1,000-watt fully modular power supply so you can stay in the next boss fight.
Fine-tuning your rig
Sometimes your components look great on paper, but they don't work well together when you fire up your favorite game. That's another area where membership with PriorityCare+ pays off. It includes diagnostics that help identify problems like overheating, game crashing, and stuttering. Unlimited tech support puts you on the phone with a person in the U.S. to troubleshoot BIOS configuration, driver problems, and GPU settings. Benefits even cover components or a build purchased at another store.
Instead of digging through forums for hours, you can talk to an expert on the phone who can help you figure out why your frame rate is dropping only on certain games. They'll run hardware checks and stress tests to pinpoint what's failing. Then they'll tell you exactly what you need to do to fix it. There's nothing more frustrating than knowing something is wrong with your computer but not knowing what to do about it.
Storing mods & saves
Whether it's fixing bugs in "Starfield," upgrading graphics in "GTA V," or adding a jetpack to "Fallout 4," there are thousands of mods that'll adapt games to match your play style. "Skyrim" alone has more than 65,000 mods available. When you've spent months meticulously curating game additions, you don't want to lose them just because you picked up a virus while downloading a free skin.
PriorityCare+ will save you from having to download every mod again. Membership comes with 1TB of cloud storage, allowing you to save your mods and configuration files if you need to reinstall Windows. It's a real backup system, letting you schedule or automate backups for your OS.
If you have older games that don't support services like Steam Cloud, you can save data in the cloud. The storage is accessible across multiple computers and devices. You can log in from anywhere and access your files, allowing you to easily restore your files after a crash. Basically, you'll be flying around the wastelands terrorizing Super Mutants soon after you reinstall your system.