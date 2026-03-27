3 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With Micro Center's Membership Program

Micro Center is becoming a go-to for PC gamers looking for DIY builds or custom upgrades, especially with all the great deals you can get there in 2026. And its membership system, PriorityCare+, can be a game-changer for newbie and veteran builders. You can walk in, say, "Gimme a build that runs 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' at a high framerate." The staff helps pick out compatible components, installs the drivers you need, assembles your gaming machine, and gives it a test run.

That kind of curated tech comes with a cost, though, because a rig that can run flight or racing games at high framerates will cost thousands. You want to make sure your computer is ready to handle whatever game you throw at it, which is where Micro Center's PriorityCare+ comes into play.

Membership is $139 for the first year, and $9.99 a month after. Sure, that's your hard-earned money going to another service, but the benefits can pay off for hardcore gamers. It's not just the hardware that PriorityCare+ can help with.