The Science Behind How Submarines Stay Hidden

One of the most ingenious developments of naval science and warfare is undoubtedly the submarine. With its fully-sealed design, a nuclear submarine can stay submerged for months, quietly creeping up behind and beneath enemy vessels, either spying on their operations or delivering direct attacks with torpedoes. This is good, since it takes a long time to refuel a nuclear submarine. Of course, since submarines were so ingenious, many countermeasures against them have cropped up such as active and passive sonar, but submarines are designed and operated in such a way to avoid both, such as sonar-scrambling bodies and piloting techniques that take advantage of the wave-curving properties of ocean water.

Modern submarines are designed in such a way that, while it's not impossible to ping them with an active sonar pulse, it is exponentially harder to do so without a carefully-trained ear and constant vigilance. Not only that, but submarines are also designed to reduce the overall noise they make, and their pilots are trained for utmost careful control, all to avoid passive sonar pulses. A submarine's ability to vanish both from sight and sonar may seem almost supernatural, but there is a simple science behind every aspect of a submarine's impressive stealth capabilities.