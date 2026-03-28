This Bluetooth Gadget Can Save You From Dealing With A Dead Car Battery

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Dead car batteries are no fun to deal with. If you let your vehicle sit for an extended period without starting it or driving it, or you live somewhere where cold weather is common, you might run into battery issues more than you'd like. Maintaining good battery health is crucial to keeping your car in tip-top shape, but also to ensure it's ready to go when you need it. Most car batteries are pretty old school and won't let you know if something is wrong until it's dead. But you can change that with the $40 Kdator Bluetooth Battery Monitor BM7.

It's a Bluetooth battery monitor designed to work with a host of vehicle types, including cars, vans, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. Here's the kicker, though. You install it permanently in your car, and it will send real-time data to your phone via a mobile app. You can get accurate readings about battery power, temperature, and voltage. You can also run various tests to make sure it's in good health.

Because it's monitoring in real-time, it can also send alerts when abnormal levels are detected. The monitor itself is IP67 dust and water-resistant, so it's safe from the elements, and you can have up to four devices connected in one app, allowing you to monitor multiple vehicles at once. No more worrying about dead batteries or battery health. You'll always have a finger on the pulse of your vehicle with this device and its app. Just make sure you pair it with one of the best battery brands out there.