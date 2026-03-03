Does Leaving A USB Device Plugged In All The Time Drain Your Car Battery?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you drive a vehicle from Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, or BMW, we're willing to bet the car, truck, or van you own has at least one USB port. It's even more likely that a new vehicle will have multiple USB ports, with many models offering a mix of USB-A and USB-C connections, or primarily the latter.

Your car's USB ports can do more than you think, but one of their main functions is charging and powering mobile devices like smartphones and dash cams. With that in mind, you might be wondering if leaving a USB device plugged in all the time will result in a dead car battery. For most modern vehicles, you should have nothing to worry about, and that's thanks to a feature known as Retained Accessory Power (RAP) on some vehicles, or simply "delayed accessory power" on others.

The idea behind RAP is to allow certain vehicular hardware to stay powered once the ignition has been switched off, and usually for several minutes. Once the appropriate amount of time has elapsed, your vehicle's RAP system should then cut power to USB ports, car infotainment interfaces, and other electronic components. But again, RAP is just one example — plenty of vehicles cut power to the USB ports automatically after you shut the car off, even if the manual doesn't call it RAP.