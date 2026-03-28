Some TCL QLED TVs Might Not Actually Have A QLED Panel, According To This Lawsuit

QLED panels have become popular on TV screens in recent years, competing against OLED. However, a new lawsuit in Germany could increase the pressure on TV manufacturers to ensure they're providing the most accurate information about the technology behind their products.

TCL, a popular budget brand, has come under fire for advertising certain TV panels as QLED. A lawsuit brought forward by Samsung, the leading brand in QLED tech, claims TCL is using the term too loosely. Samsung offered testing results over a year ago that appear to show a lack of the chemicals used in TCL's quantum dot TVs, which would prove they are not delivering on what's advertised.

While this feud between Samsung and TCL has been going on for a while now, the German court has ruled that TCL must halt advertising some of its TV sets as QLED immediately due to false advertising, according to The Korea Times.