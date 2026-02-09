5 Cheap 65-Inch TVs That Punch Above Their Price Tag
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's no denying that TVs can be expensive, especially if you're looking to get your hands on a premium model with cutting-edge picture tech. Fortunately, we're past the point of "flatscreen" automatically adding hundreds of dollars to a transaction, but features like 4K resolution, full HDR support, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity might. Thankfully, most reliable TV brands have a handful of budget-friendly models to choose from, but don't confuse "budget" with "cheap."
Companies like Hisense and TCL have built up a solid reputation for producing low-cost TVs that punch above their price tag. If you're looking for a 65-inch TV for your living room or theater space, and don't want to spend upwards of $1,000, you should consider going with one of the five models we've selected below.
As you peruse, you'll notice that we also highlighted brands like Samsung and LG. Both TV makers produce a couple of 65-inch sets that are priced aggressively, while also delivering the kind of picture quality and extras we're accustomed to from two of the biggest names in TVs.
TCL T7 Series
The TCL 65-inch T7 Series is a 4K QLED TV that doesn't mess around when it comes to picture quality and gaming performance. Regarding the latter, the T7 supports up to a native 120Hz refresh rate, and it can even get up to 144Hz with VRR enabled. There's also an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that detects when a game console or PC is connected, so you can be sure your PS5 or Xbox Series X gameplay is smooth and lag-free.
The T7 delivers great colors, contrast, and clarity, and has four HDMI inputs, too. Speaking of which, one of them is an eARC connection, which you'll need if you plan on connecting a soundbar or AV receiver using HDMI. As far as smart TV features go, you'll be working with Google TV for apps, streaming, and smart home controls.
On Amazon, the 65-inch T7 scored a 4.6 out of 5 stars, based on 186 reviews, with most folks praising the TV's picture and overall value. Others weren't so keen about the sound quality, though. The list price for this model is about $700, but as of this writing, Amazon had it discounted to about $500.
LG QNED82A
If you're looking for one of the cheapest smart TVs from a big TV company, look no further. While LG may best be known for its prolific lineup of OLED TVs, the brand also produces some impressive LED-LCD sets. One of these is the LG 65-inch QNED82A 4K QNED, which has a list price of $677 but was on sale for $500 at the time of writing.
Powered by the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen 8, the QNED82A delivers bright and colorful visuals when watching SDR content. The TV also has VRR and ALLM support, making it a solid choice for gamers shopping on a budget. On Amazon, the 65-inch QNED82A landed 4.4 out of 5 stars, based on 237 reviews. Most folks praised this LG QNED's colors and clarity, while others remarked on how useful the TV's customization features are.
But you've got to take the good with the bad, and the QNED82A is no exception. One Amazon shopper complained about white LEDs sticking out when the screen is black. Quite a few people despise the remote control, as well. Still, the QNED82A is a value that's hard to turn away from. It's also nice to see that the TV is available in a few other sizes, including 43, 50, 55, 75, and 86 inches.
Samsung Q7F
The Samsung 65-inch Q7F is an entry-level QLED TV that leverages quantum dots for enhanced picture quality. If color accuracy is what you're after, the Q7F more than delivers for SDR viewing. It also does a solid job at upscaling lower-resolution content, which bodes well for those who enjoy watching older movies and shows. Amazon shoppers gave the Q7F 4.3 out of 5 stars, based on over 1,500 reviews.
Most customers were pleased with the TV's picture quality and easy setup, but there are a handful of audio complaints. Unfortunately, it seems the TV's 20-watt speakers aren't very loud, so you may want to consider adding a soundbar to your purchase. That said, even the best TVs on the market struggle with lackluster sound at times, so audio shouldn't be a deal-breaker.
Samsung TVs can get pretty expensive, so it's nice to see a 65-inch QLED for a price most folks can wrap their heads around. Plus, the Q7F includes a lite version of Samsung's Tizen OS, which supports Samsung TV Plus, Multi-View, and Apple AirPlay. We have it on good authority that Samsung is considered the best major smart TV brand in terms of customer satisfaction, and the Q7F continues the legacy.
Hisense QD7QF
We already talked about Hisense's budget-friendly reputation, so it's not a huge surprise that the 65-inch QD7QF, a well-liked 4K Mini LED, only has a $600 list price. The TV was also on sale at the time of writing, so you may be able to get it for around $440.
The QD7QF's Mini LED system delivers great contrast levels, a feat that's particularly noticeable when watching the TV in a dark room. It also supports all three major HDR formats (HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision) and features a Game Mode that doesn't completely alter the brightness and colors when using a console or gaming PC. The Amazon crowd gave the QD7QF a 4.1 out of 5 stars, based on over 750 reviews, with most folks applauding the TV's overall picture quality.
That said, there were some complaints about gaming performance. Apparently, the TV doesn't have the greatest pixel transitions, so motion may appear blurry at times. The TV also struggles with high input lag when gaming at 1440p/120Hz. But if you can put all this aside, it's not a bad deal for around $440.
Roku Plus Series (2025)
You'll find Roku OS used by several TV brands for apps and streaming, but Roku also makes its own TVs. The 65-inch Roku Plus Series (2025) is one of the company's newer sets, and it's a 4K QLED with Mini LED lighting. Users can expect bright and colorful picture quality, and the type of panel that performs well in brighter spaces. And while the list price is $650, the TV was marked down to $450 at the time of writing.
Scoring a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on over 240 reviews, most customers felt the Roku Plus delivered great picture quality and was easy to set up. The Roku OS features a wide range of apps — from popular services like Netflix and Hulu, to lesser-known third-party options — along with free live TV stations. You'll also be able to use AirPlay to mirror your iPhone or MacBook to your TV.
The Roku Plus supports the three main HDR formats, but struggles a bit with specular highlights. When playing Dolby Vision content, the TV also won't be able to use its Smart Picture Max feature (Roku's take on AI-driven picture upscaling).
Methodology
We're always on the lookout for the best TV deals, and there are plenty of great 65-inch sets on the market with appealing prices. When choosing TVs, we stick to the tried and true manufacturers most consumers will be familiar with, and pay close attention to both user feedback and professional, hands-on reviews. "Cheap" should only be reflected in the TV price, so we do our best to keep away from low-cost TVs with unfavorable ratings. And when possible, we try and keep our selections at $500 or less.