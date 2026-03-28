This Giant Battery Will Use Rust Instead Of Lithium To Power A Google Data Center

The world of power is changing quite a bit right now, with big tech companies going in hard on nuclear energy and even looking for other ways to power the data centers that they are building. Earlier this year, Google announced it had some massive plans to build a new data center in Minnesota. While Google is one of many investing heavily in nuclear energy right now, the company has also invested in other power-related projects, like a new type of battery system that uses an unlikely component to generate power: rust.

The new battery is from a company called Form Energy, and it will provide Google with a new type of battery that uses a specially designed system to deliver 300 megawatts of electricity and up to 100 hours of operational run time. The battery in question will use what the company refers to as an iron-air battery, which essentially uses oxygen to "breathe" as it produces electricity. On top of being a particularly interesting battery design, the company also claims that the new battery is the "largest battery project by gigawatt-hour energy capacity announced to date in the world."

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the battery will also work alongside Google and Xcel Energy's plans to bring 1,900 megawatts of clean energy to the Minnesota grid, using wind, solar, and long-duration energy storage to do so.