Michael B. Jordan's Sci-Fi Anime Series Is A Hidden Gem On HBO Max
After winning an Oscar for his role in 2025's "Sinners," Michael B. Jordan has secured his place as one of the greatest on-screen actors currently in the business. However, Jordan is also an experienced voice actor with charisma that shines through even when playing an animated character. He showcased this talent in the leading role of the Streamy-nominated 2019 sci-fi anime "gen:LOCK."
It should be no surprise to see Michael B. Jordan excel in a sci-fi role. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to "Love, Death & Robots," sci-fi is certainly a staple of his career. Even "Sinners" was inspired by an episode of "The Twilight Zone," giving it a definitive sci-fi connection as well. However, "Gen:LOCK" stands out in Jordan's filmography as a unique take on the genre. And with a 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's certainly a hidden gem worth discovering for yourself.
"Gen:LOCK" follows Julian Chase (Jordan), as he and his fellow teenage soldiers pilot giant robot mechs in a war for freedom. The series was created by Rooster Teeth, the American production studio famous for the popular web shows "Red vs. Blue" and "RWBY." "Gen:LOCK" was previously exclusive to Crunchyroll and the now-defunct Rooster Teeth FIRST platform, but both seasons of the acclaimed anime are now streaming on HBO Max.
A star-studded sci-fi anime filled with memorable characters
"Gen:LOCK" is ambitious, with one of the most stacked casts imaginable for an animated series. Michael B. Jordan is joined by the likes of Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, and David Tennant on this project. And not only do the show's characters have recognizable voices from industry titans, but they also have striking designs and meaningful interactions that will keep them in your memory long after the two-season runtime.
Comparisons have been drawn between "gen:LOCK" and mech genre cornerstones like "Neon Genesis Evangelion" and "Transformers." It has the stylish aesthetic to compete with a golden-age anime, and the fast-paced action to keep up with a Hollywood blockbuster. Beneath the eye-candy is an equally pleasing story driven by character growth and melodrama.
Hidden gems like "gen:LOCK" justify the cost of a month of streaming even after the recent price hikes. The HBO Max subscription price increased last year, and the precedent set by Amazon Prime's ad-free "Ultra" subscription price doesn't bode well for streaming affordability either. It's almost like we're living in a sci-fi dystopia ourselves, but before you start cutting subscriptions to save money, check out the hauntingly beautiful dystopia of "gen:LOCK" on HBO Max.