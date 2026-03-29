Michael B. Jordan's Sci-Fi Anime Series Is A Hidden Gem On HBO Max

After winning an Oscar for his role in 2025's "Sinners," Michael B. Jordan has secured his place as one of the greatest on-screen actors currently in the business. However, Jordan is also an experienced voice actor with charisma that shines through even when playing an animated character. He showcased this talent in the leading role of the Streamy-nominated 2019 sci-fi anime "gen:LOCK."

It should be no surprise to see Michael B. Jordan excel in a sci-fi role. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to "Love, Death & Robots," sci-fi is certainly a staple of his career. Even "Sinners" was inspired by an episode of "The Twilight Zone," giving it a definitive sci-fi connection as well. However, "Gen:LOCK" stands out in Jordan's filmography as a unique take on the genre. And with a 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's certainly a hidden gem worth discovering for yourself.

"Gen:LOCK" follows Julian Chase (Jordan), as he and his fellow teenage soldiers pilot giant robot mechs in a war for freedom. The series was created by Rooster Teeth, the American production studio famous for the popular web shows "Red vs. Blue" and "RWBY." "Gen:LOCK" was previously exclusive to Crunchyroll and the now-defunct Rooster Teeth FIRST platform, but both seasons of the acclaimed anime are now streaming on HBO Max.