6 Weird And Cool Licensed Computer Parts You Never Knew You Wanted

Building a custom PC isn't cheap, but it's a great way to ensure you're getting exactly what you want out of your machine. Assembling the various PC parts you'll need can also be fun, given how many options are out there. It's not just about power, though that's obviously essential. There's also an aesthetic element to your PC to consider when choosing parts.

Over the years, companies like MSI and ROG have collaborated with some of the biggest names in TV, gaming, and more to release officially licensed computer parts for anyone who wants their custom PC to celebrate their favorite stories and characters. Due to the nature of these products, many are limited edition, so they may be difficult or impossible to find new — and some PC parts definitely should not be bought used. Still, the world of licensed PC parts is fun to browse, even if you aren't in the market for any new components.