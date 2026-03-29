6 Weird And Cool Licensed Computer Parts You Never Knew You Wanted
Building a custom PC isn't cheap, but it's a great way to ensure you're getting exactly what you want out of your machine. Assembling the various PC parts you'll need can also be fun, given how many options are out there. It's not just about power, though that's obviously essential. There's also an aesthetic element to your PC to consider when choosing parts.
Over the years, companies like MSI and ROG have collaborated with some of the biggest names in TV, gaming, and more to release officially licensed computer parts for anyone who wants their custom PC to celebrate their favorite stories and characters. Due to the nature of these products, many are limited edition, so they may be difficult or impossible to find new — and some PC parts definitely should not be bought used. Still, the world of licensed PC parts is fun to browse, even if you aren't in the market for any new components.
MSI × World of Warcraft GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card
One of the most recent hardware collaborations is between MSI and "World of Warcraft" to celebrate the MMORPG's latest expansion, "Midnight," which launched on March 2. The MSI × World of Warcraft: Midnight GeForce RTX 5070 graphics cards cost $749.99 and come in two colors inspired by the game's story. There's Void, a purple and black model that represents the dark power of the Voidstorm, and Light, a gold and white design to represent hope and the Army of the Light.
The GeForce RTX 5070 is a mid-tier GPU that offers a good amount of power for its price, making it a good alternative to Nvidia's top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 5090. It's also the most popular graphics card among all Steam users as of February 2026. This isn't MSI's only new collaboration, either, as the company announced a graphics card and accessories inspired by the anime and manga "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."
ROG Evangelion collaboration
ROG is no stranger to working with popular IP, with one past example being its 2020 "Gundam" graphics card. Among its most interesting collaborations is with the anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion," which has received two lines of products so far, one in 2022 and another in 2023. This collection is more than just a case or accessories with some logos or character art. ROG offers the major components you need for a custom PC, including a motherboard, two GPU options, a power supply unit, and even a cooling system, all with "Evangelion" branding.
Since it's been a few years, it'll be hard to find the "Evangelion" components. The graphics cards are also older at this point, particularly the GeForce RTX 30 series cards from the first collab. Regardless, there's something about building a custom PC and a philosophical mecha anime that just makes it seem like they belong together.
HYTE Metaphor: ReFantazio Y70 PC case
Atlus' popular JRPGs like "Persona" and "Shin Megami Tensei" were once exclusive to PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, but the company has fully embraced the PC market over the last few years. Nothing better exemplifies this shift than its collaboration with HYTE to release a Y70 computer case based on "Metaphor: ReFantazio" along with keycaps, two desk pads, artwork, and a keychain. This isn't the first time the brands have crossed over, as you can also choose from two "Persona 3 Reload" cases.
The Metaphor: ReFantazio Y70, which retails for $299.99, features the game's protagonist along with some of his companions. Independent of branding, the Y70 is a solid case with plenty of room to house your components and manage the various cables with its carefully-placed routing channels. However, the "Metaphor: ReFantazio" design is about $100 more than the regular Y70, so you're really paying for the design.
CherryTree Star Trek collection
Trekkies looking to build a new computer may want to start with CherryTree's line of "Star Trek" PC cases. There are some traditional options that feature clear panels and subtle branding, but the coolest options are the ATX cases modeled after the Borg cubes seen in movies and shows like "Star Trek: Picard" and "Star Trek: First Contact," which happens to be Jean-Luc Picard actor Patrick Stewart's favorite.
These cases start at $399.99, which is nothing to sneeze at, but they are built-to-order by CherryTree's in-house team and come with a limited lifetime warranty. If you're not into DIY, the company also offers custom-built PCs in the Borg cube cases. As with the "Metaphor ReFantazio" case, you're definitely paying a premium for a box that, while cool, doesn't make much of a difference in terms of function. If you can swing it, though, CherryTree's cases surpass a lot of brand collaborations in that they look like something straight out of "Star Trek" rather than a normal piece of hardware with different colors or logos plastered on.
Monster Hunter x MSI line
Capcom's "Monster Hunter" franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024 with a line of PC products from MSI. The collection features a motherboard, a GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G graphics card, a liquid cooler, and a case, all decorated with the "Monster Hunter" 20th anniversary logo. Many pieces also feature gorgeous Rathalos art, with the King of the Skies looking especially powerful on the bottom half of the motherboard.
As this was a limited edition collection from two years ago, the "Monster Hunter" components won't be easy to find. If you really want a piece from the collection for your build, the PC case, which currently sells for around $475, is your best bet, since those are perfectly okay to buy used. It's also a nice decoration to liven up your gaming set-up, allowing you to appreciate the Rathalos art regardless of what's inside your PC.
ROG x Hatsune Miku
Last, but certainly not least, ROG released Hatsune Miku-themed hardware in November 2025. The line includes a motherboard, graphics card, AIO cooler, PSU, SSD enclosure, and case based on the popular Vocaloid mascot, as well as a monitor and ROG x Hatsune Miku shirts. This marks the second time the company has released Hatsune Miku products following the TUF Gaming × Hatsune Miku collection of peripherals, including a keyboard and headphones, which was released last April.
Of the products, the teal, black, and pink graphics cards stand out in particular. Not only is it the GeForce RTX 5080, one of Nvidia's flagship models and just a step down from its most powerful, but it also resembles a DJ's turntable, which is an excellent use of the Hatsune Miku theming. That said, it'll set you back around $2,600, which is well over $1,000 more than the already pricy RTX 5080 normally costs.