5 Addictive Netflix Shows You Won't Be Able To Stop Watching After Episode One

Episode one of "The Umbrella Academy" introduces the audience to the Hargreeves children, seven (mostly) super-powered adoptive siblings born to women who suddenly gave birth on the same day in some weird mass immaculate conception. Their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, is an eccentric billionaire who turns them into a superhero team, the eponymous Umbrella Academy — and that's just the beginning. After growing up and going their separate ways, the dysfunctional family reunites after the death of their father, culminating in a dramatic reveal that shapes the rest of the series.

"The Umbrella Academy" offers a fresh approach to superhero stories that stands out from DC and Marvel-related projects. It's based on a comic book series created by My Chemical Romance front man Gerard Way alongside artist Gabriel Bá, so if you're familiar with Way's music, you should have a sense of the show's vibe. The first episode presents many questions, from the circumstances of the Hargreeves children's births to what really happened to Reginald. But what's more impressive is how it sets up complex, dysfunctional family dynamics that are just as interesting as any super-powered antics.

Season 1 of "The Umbrella Academy" has a 77% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Forbes' Merrill Barr writing "If you're looking for a pulpy show with lots of action, melodramatic plotting and eccentric characters then 'The Umbrella Academy' is your ticket." It gets better from there too, as Seasons 2 and 3 both have 91%. However, the fourth and final season isn't particularly well regarded, with many finding the ending rushed and unsatisfying.