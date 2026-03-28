5 Addictive Netflix Shows You Won't Be Able To Stop Watching After Episode One
If you're browsing Netflix for your next binge watch, you'll find an overwhelming amount of options to sort through. New shows are added all the time, which can make it hard to really put a dent in your watchlist, even if you're mostly interested in the streamer's original programming. That's why it's so important for a show to grab your attention with its very first episode, capturing your interest so fully that you end up watching the entire series from start to finish.
Not all great shows are strong from the start — after all, even a beloved sitcom like "The Office" took some time to really find its footing. If you're looking for Netflix shows that immediately hook you in rather than taking time to get going, the five shows below fit that bill. They're not miniseries that you can finish in one day — instead, these are multi-season shows that start strong from episode one. We even made sure to include a little something for everyone, with genres ranging from comedy to thriller to romance.
The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024)
Episode one of "The Umbrella Academy" introduces the audience to the Hargreeves children, seven (mostly) super-powered adoptive siblings born to women who suddenly gave birth on the same day in some weird mass immaculate conception. Their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, is an eccentric billionaire who turns them into a superhero team, the eponymous Umbrella Academy — and that's just the beginning. After growing up and going their separate ways, the dysfunctional family reunites after the death of their father, culminating in a dramatic reveal that shapes the rest of the series.
"The Umbrella Academy" offers a fresh approach to superhero stories that stands out from DC and Marvel-related projects. It's based on a comic book series created by My Chemical Romance front man Gerard Way alongside artist Gabriel Bá, so if you're familiar with Way's music, you should have a sense of the show's vibe. The first episode presents many questions, from the circumstances of the Hargreeves children's births to what really happened to Reginald. But what's more impressive is how it sets up complex, dysfunctional family dynamics that are just as interesting as any super-powered antics.
Season 1 of "The Umbrella Academy" has a 77% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Forbes' Merrill Barr writing "If you're looking for a pulpy show with lots of action, melodramatic plotting and eccentric characters then 'The Umbrella Academy' is your ticket." It gets better from there too, as Seasons 2 and 3 both have 91%. However, the fourth and final season isn't particularly well regarded, with many finding the ending rushed and unsatisfying.
A Man on the Inside (2024-present)
If you like comedies that have substance without sacrificing humor, you'll love "A Man on the Inside." The sitcom was created by Michael Schur (who also made shows like "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place") and stars Ted Danson as Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired widower who regains his passion for life after becoming an amateur private investigator. The first episode explains how he becomes an unlikely spy, and from there, you'll want to keep watching to see how his first case unfolds.
"A Man on the Inside" is one of those feel-good Netflix shows that will cheer you up, but it also touches on important topics like loneliness and aging. The show emphasizes the importance of human connection, especially for those who often go overlooked like the elderly, featuring tender and thoughtful moments that will especially resonate with those who have cared for an aging loved one. It's a delicate balance, but one that feels natural and effortless.
The show has received largely positive reviews, with a 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80% Popcornmeter rating from audiences. Rolling Stone's Alan Sepinwall praised it, saying "It's smart and it's kind and it's incredibly warm, a necessary balm at a moment when the world feels very angry and cold." Season 2 was released in November 2025 and even features Mary Steenburgen (Danson's wife) as Charles' love interest. His adventures aren't over yet, either, as "A Man on the Inside" has been renewed for Season 3.
Castlevania (2017-2021)
The first episode of the dark adult animated series "Castlevania" is unique in that it doesn't feature the show's actual protagonist, Trevor Belmont. Instead, it's more like a prologue to the vampire horror drama that introduces the audience to 15th century Wallachia and establishes Dracula's motivation for his hatred of humanity. From there, you'll want to keep watching to see who could possibly challenge such a powerful being — and he's probably not the kind of hero you're expecting.
"Castlevania" shines in its witty writing, lovable characters, and exciting fight sequences, maintaining a dark horror vibe without taking itself too seriously. It has a 94% Tomatometer score and 90% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Audra Schroeder of The Daily Dot saying "Video game adaptations can be iffy, but Castlevania is a more nuanced take." If you enjoy the show, there's also "Castlevania Nocturne," a sequel set about 300 years later during the French Revolution that follows Trevor's descendant, Richter Belmont.
Bridgerton (2020-present)
Right from the start, "Bridgerton" lets you know exactly what kind of show it is. From steamy scenes to diverse casting for British aristocrat characters including the Queen of England herself (explored in depth in the miniseries "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"), the show sets itself apart from the usual Regency-era romance seen in many a Jane Austen adaptation. Each season focuses on one of the eight Bridgerton children as they find their love match, facing plenty of trials along the way. The first season centers on eldest daughter Daphne and her eventual husband Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.
Outside of the raunchiness and soap opera levels of drama, "Bridgerton" also stands out for its handling of topics like race and gender, with society's unfair expectations for women being a central theme. Though it takes many liberties when it comes to historical accuracy, the first episode of "Bridgerton" establishes the rigid social rules of the era while challenging the audience to view them through a modern lens. It also does a great job of setting up the show's massive cast, which is no small feat considering how many Bridgertons there are alone.
"Bridgerton" has an 83% score from critics and 72% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with Barbara Ellen of The Guardian saying, "Bridgerton is witty, daring, refreshing, and may just have reinvigorated the costume drama." There are currently four seasons to stream, with the second half of the fourth season being released in February 2026. The show has been renewed for its fifth and sixth seasons, and executive producer Shonda Rhimes has made clear she wants all eight Bridgerton children to have their happy ending.
Mindhunter (2017-2019)
Psychological crime thriller "Mindhunter" is one of those Netflix shows that deserved a much longer life, but the two seasons we did get are worth watching. The series follows two FBI agents and a psychologist who work together to interview imprisoned serial killers to better understand their minds. The show uses real world cases from the era, portraying infamous murderers like Charles Manson and the Son of Sam, and is based on an actual project the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit worked on during the late '70s and early '80s. Think of it as a procedural mixed with a true crime documentary, but one that focuses on the investigators and their work over the crimes or their perpetrators.
"Mindhunter" received rave reviews, being called "a detailed descent into research, interrogation and grisly scientific discovery" by Craig Mathieson of The Age, who went on to say, "It is at once an obsessively low-key experience and a new approach to the cop show." It sits at 97% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The only real downside is that there's so little of it, a result of director and de facto showrunner David Fincher's busy schedule. However, there was a small but promising update in 2025 from star Holt McCallany, so we can only hope a "Mindhunter" revival eventually comes to fruition.