Did The NoPhone Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 7

"Shark Tank" has been the launching point for some great products over the years, with the Squatty Potty and Bombas socks being among the most successful. Some pitches, though, are remembered not because they got a good deal from the Sharks or managed to succeed without their help, but because of the bizarre or unusual nature of the product. The NoPhone, which appeared in a Season 7 episode, is the perfect example of a "Shark Tank" pitch that falls into the latter category.

As its name indicates, the NoPhone isn't a smartphone, but rather a tech-free piece of plastic molded in the shape of one. It was created by entrepreneurs Van Gould, Chris Sheldon, Ben Langeveld, and Ingmar Larsen as a gag gift meant to comment on the risks smartphones carry in everyday life while helping "users" reduce their screen time. The product is proudly free of any useful features offered by the major smartphone brands, with NoPhone boasting that it does not have a camera, is not Bluetooth compatible, and cannot make calls. However, the NoPhone is shatterproof, waterproof, and toilet bowl resistant, which is nice.

Unsurprisingly, the NoPhone didn't get a deal from the Sharks, who were unimpressed by Gould and Sheldon's pitch and were equally unmoved by the Selfie upgrade, which just adds a mirror to the "screen." None of the Sharks made an offer, with Daymond John saying he'd feel "stupid" for putting money into it and Mark Cuban slamming the duo for trying to patent a piece of plastic. However, while the entrepreneurs didn't get the $25,000 for 15% they were looking for, NoPhone's story didn't end with its "Shark Tank" appearance.