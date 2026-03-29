Your Surge Protectors Might Be Expired - Here's Why

There's a difference between owning a surge protector that's done its time versus one that's actually expired. Neither one is good to keep around — especially if it's giving off a strange smell — but expired surge protectors are more of a trap than you might think. Even if yours seems functional, you'd only realize that it isn't once it's too late. It would be beyond heartbreaking to find your computer has been ruined because you accidentally depended on an expired surge protector to safeguard it during a severe thunderstorm. Turns out, using an expired surge protector is basically the same as not having one at all.

Surge protectors work by using metal oxide varistors (MOVs), which are voltage-dependent resistors that are susceptible to degradation. They can fail with age or with repeated use. Normally, these components save your equipment by absorbing and grounding excess voltage from power surges or other voltage disruptions (AI could even be triggering some such outages). But your surge protector is expired once its MOVs have been worn down completely. Luckily, there are telltale signs you can watch out for to determine whether your protective hardware is no longer working as it should. Working surge protectors typically sport a status light indicator to show they're operational; otherwise, their LED indicators are off when they should be on, or they might be a different color than they usually are.