Did The Trippie App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 9

In 2017, Season 9 of Shark Tank showcased an app designed to make airport travel easier. The app is called Trippie, and it functions very much like Google Maps but for airports, showing users the layout, information on retail inside, and even letting you order food delivery. Though the app did not get a deal on Shark Tank, it has continued on to this day and is still available to download via the Apple App Store.

The Trippie airport app was created by Ryan Diew, a college basketball athlete. Since he had to travel via airport often for games, he wanted more ease in navigating various airports and ordering food while he waited at his gate. This led him to create Trippie by himself between classes and games. In addition to giving you a map and internal information about the airport, Trippie also estimates the walking time between places in each airport to help you better plan your stay without risking missing a connecting flight.

Travel can be as hectic as it is fun, and while Trippie might not save your life like one travel gadget can, it can still be a valuable companion for your trips. And, despite not getting a Shark Tank deal, the Trippie app is still around to help ease the airport experience for travelers.