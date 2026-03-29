Did The Trippie App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 9
In 2017, Season 9 of Shark Tank showcased an app designed to make airport travel easier. The app is called Trippie, and it functions very much like Google Maps but for airports, showing users the layout, information on retail inside, and even letting you order food delivery. Though the app did not get a deal on Shark Tank, it has continued on to this day and is still available to download via the Apple App Store.
The Trippie airport app was created by Ryan Diew, a college basketball athlete. Since he had to travel via airport often for games, he wanted more ease in navigating various airports and ordering food while he waited at his gate. This led him to create Trippie by himself between classes and games. In addition to giving you a map and internal information about the airport, Trippie also estimates the walking time between places in each airport to help you better plan your stay without risking missing a connecting flight.
Travel can be as hectic as it is fun, and while Trippie might not save your life like one travel gadget can, it can still be a valuable companion for your trips. And, despite not getting a Shark Tank deal, the Trippie app is still around to help ease the airport experience for travelers.
Details of Trippie's Shark Tank appearance
Ryan Diew finished coding the Trippie app in 2016, a year before he appeared on Shark Tank. He also won a start-up contest at his college for $32,000, which he put into developing and launching Trippie. He turned to Shark Tank to help expand the app and ensure it would be a success. He asked for an investment of $100,000 for a 10% stake in the company.
The panel of potential investors on the show, known as the Sharks, was not immediately interested in the Trippie airport app. There was concern about the app just being in its early stages and not business-ready yet. Diew was understandably upset when things were not going his way, but his reaction ended up making the rest of the Sharks not interested in negotiating a deal, either. Diew left with no deal for his app.
Even if a deal is agreed to during an episode of Shark Tank, it doesn't guarantee it will actually go through after the show. That was the case for Gunnar glasses, also in Season 9. Like Gunnar glasses, the Trippie app remains in business for people to download, and Diew has taken his career forward out of college and stayed in his entrepreneurial mindset.
What Trippie and Ryan Diew are up to now
As of early 2026, the Trippie app has four out of five stars on the Apple App Store, with over 1,000 user reviews. Even though the app is still available, Trippie is not very active on social media. The most recent Facebook post was in 2023, with the one prior in 2020. The X account has not been updated since 2020, with the latest posts simply marketing the app. Trippie's Instagram only has a single post from 2016, though the account does have over 3,500 followers. There is no active website for the app.
Ryan Diew has stuck with entrepreneurship and inventiveness as he's moved on from Shark Tank and entered post-college life. He's currently listed with Base Ventures as its Principal and Entrepreneur in Residence, where his degree in computer science is no doubt helpful. Base Ventures' mission is to help invest in ideas, people, and businesses to help them succeed.
Creating an app, getting a deal on Shark Tank, and having it stick around in the long term is challenging, as Dmitri Love, creator of the Bundil app from Season 10, knows well. After failing to land a Shark Tank deal, Love eventually shut down Bundil and moved on to create new products. Trippie may not be active on social media or get much hype these days, but at least the travel app has lived to see another day.