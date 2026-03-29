5 Sam's Club Home Security Cameras Worth Buying
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Sam's Club is a great place to shop for bulk-buy groceries, toiletries, and other household essentials. It's also a great place to shop for consumer tech products like home security cameras. Sam's maintains a solid inventory of surveillance devices from top brands like Arlo, Eufy, and TP-Link, and some of these products are eligible for membership discounts.
For those unaware, Sam's Club is one of many wholesale retailers that require a membership to enter the store. At the time of writing, a basic Sam's Club membership costs $50 per year, and the Plus tier costs $110 per year. The latter includes additional benefits like free shipping on orders over $50, early shopping hours, and more.
If you're shopping for surveillance tech and are thinking of signing up for a Sam's Club membership (or you already have one), we went ahead and picked out five Sam's Club home security cameras we think are worth buying.
1. Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera HD (2nd Gen) 2-Pack
Arlo has been a well-regarded brand in the home security marketplace for quite some time, so it was a no-brainer to highlight the $130 Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera HD (2nd Gen) 2-Pack available at Sam's Club. This bundle earned a 4.7 out of 5-star rating based on 30 reviews, with many customers praising the video quality. These are indoor plug-in cameras, which means you won't need to fret over recharging batteries every few months; as long as they're close to an AC outlet, you'll be good to go.
Delivering up to 2K resolution and 12x zoom, the Arlo Essential can home in on the details that matter most, like checking on a sleeping infant or monitoring pets while you're at work. For setup, surveillance, and customization, you'll need to download the free Arlo app to a phone or tablet to get the cameras up and running. This is also the tool you'll use to view recordings and live footage, and to engage our favorite feature: the Automated Privacy Shield.
Nothing says "access denied" like a literal piece of plastic over a camera lens, and Arlo's built-in privacy shield gives you and yours that extra peace of mind. You'll also get a free trial of Arlo Secure, which includes up to 60 days of video storage, smart AI notifications, and more. Unfortunately, local storage isn't an option, and Arlo's subscription pricing starts at $8 per month for a single camera.
2. Eufy E330 Wireless Smart Lock and 2K Video Doorbell
You can never invest in too much home security, but buying more than one of these devices at a time can get expensive quickly. That's why we were thrilled to find the $213 Eufy E330 Wireless Smart Lock and 2K Video Doorbell at Sam's Club. This smart lock combo features an integrated 2K lens with motion detection that tracks subjects up to 19 feet away, and it captures footage both day and night — though the latter is IR-only (black and white).
The Eufy E330 is also a full-fledged smart lock with a built-in keypad and fingerprint sensor. You'll also be able to use the Eufy app, Alexa, Google Assistant, and the provided manual keys to lock and unlock the door. The E330 replaces your door's deadbolt mechanism, and it's compatible with single-cylinder cutouts. One thing to keep in mind: Eufy only provides a rectangular faceplate for installation; if your door has a circular cutout, you'll need to contact the manufacturer to request a rounded faceplate.
This bundle also includes the Chime accessory, which doubles as a local storage hub (up to 128GB; microSD sold separately). And thanks to the E330's 10,000-mAh rechargeable battery, you'll only need to charge the system a few times per year.
3. GE Cync Indoor Wi-Fi Smart Camera 2-Pack
The $64 GE Cync Indoor Wi-Fi Smart Camera 2-Pack has been around for a minute, and it's still one of our favorite budget-friendly cams on the market. At the time of writing, the bundle was discounted to $30, which is an incredible value for these tried-and-true GE lenses. Designed for plug-and-play connectivity, you'll just need to connect the cams to Wi-Fi to get them up and running.
From a video quality standpoint, the Cync Indoor earned top marks from Sam's Club shoppers. The bundle scored a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on the site, based on 35 reviews, with several customers writing in about the crisp, clear footage the Cync captured. As far as visuals go, you'll be working with 1080p HD and IR night vision, and you can view both live footage and event recordings via the Cync app. This is another Sam's Club option that prioritizes your peace of mind with a physical privacy shutter you can manually slide up by hand, alongside a digital privacy toggle in the Cync app.
The cams have motion and sound-tracking capabilities, too, and you'll get a notification on your phone or tablet whenever these sensors are triggered. Other noteworthy features include Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, two-way audio, and on-device local storage and/or cloud storage. The latter is free for 30 days, but then you'll need to sign up for a Cam Cync subscription ($3 per month or $30 annually).
4. TP-Link TC73 Pan/Tilt Camera
TP-Link has become a reputable name in consumer tech, and the $55 TP-Link TC73 Pan/Tilt Camera is a great example of the brand's reliability. This is a 2K QHD indoor camera with an integrated Starlight Sensor for colorized night footage and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) capabilities. Using the Tapo app as a remote, you'll be able to rotate the cam a full 360 degrees horizontally, and it also features high-speed smart motion tracking at up to 120 degrees per second.
When a subject enters its field of view, the TC73 will automatically follow the person, animal, or vehicle. This is a wired indoor cam, and the base unit doubles as a privacy shield that can be activated with the front-facing button and/or through the Tapo app. You'll also have the choice between local storage (up to 512GB; microSD sold separately) and a Tapo Care subscription ($3.50 per month or $35 annually), which provides 30 days of video clip history and Rich notifications with snapshots.
The TC73 is even compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, allowing you to keep tabs on your home or business with your smart ecosystem of choice. Oh, and $55 is an *absolute steal for a 2K QHD cam with PTZ functionality.
5. Eufy E340 Pan-Tilt Floodlight with Dual Cameras
The exterior of your home or business is just as important as what's inside, which means you shouldn't skimp on outdoor surveillance. Fortunately, the $170 Eufy E340 Pan-Tilt Floodlight with Dual Cameras is sold at Sam's Club and is packed with excellent features. As the name indicates, you'll be working with two cams: a 2K telephoto lens that can capture details up to 50 feet away, and a 3K wide-angle lens.
The E340 has subject-tracking and manual PTZ controls (which can be customized in the Eufy app), and delivers an impressive field of view (355 degrees horizontal, and 120 degrees vertical) that doesn't ignore details. The system is equipped with a motion-triggered 2,000-lumen floodlight and smart alarm, which also means it'll capture colorized night footage. The entire rig is IP65-rated, meaning it is fully weatherproof and can withstand direct rain and snow without needing to be hidden under an awning.
We also like that the E340 can be connected to 2.4GHz or 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, and that the system supports up to 128GB of local storage (microSD not included). Just keep in mind that the E340 is a hardwired device, so you'll need an existing outdoor electrical junction box to install it, rather than a standard wall outlet.
Why we chose these home security cameras
When selecting products for this roundup, we made it a priority to only include well-reviewed cameras from reliable brands like Eufy and Arlo. We also wanted to ensure our readers had a few indoor and outdoor options to choose from, as well as a couple of budget-friendly cameras that cost less than $60.