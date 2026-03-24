5 Essential MacBook Apps You Should Be Using In 2026

A MacBook is a powerful tool for anyone in school, working, coding, creating, or just browsing the web. I have owned a Mac for more than half of my life, and over that time, I've tested many apps that served me well for finishing school papers, editing a podcast for my journalism degree, and even doing my job. From a focus tool called Portal, which can transport me to breathtaking regions of the world, to Opera One, which brings a mix of powerful multitasking features in a lightweight browser, there are many MacBook apps you should be using in 2026.

Some of them are available on the Mac App Store, while others can be downloaded on the developer's website. There are free and also premium apps, and they all make my life easier, whether I just need a break, want to find something quickly, or have to authenticate a login.

While I could talk about popular options Apple's Pixelmator Pro editing tool, Ulysses, ExpressVPN, or even Slack, which are also apps I use daily, the apps below are universal and can be great additions to anyone's Dock. Best of all, many of them are free (or at least have a free trial).